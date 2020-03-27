FRIDAY, 03/27/2020 09:03

MenuNoticiasVideosLocalesNight ReportPoliciacaPoliticaDenunciationNationalInternationalUnited StatesClimateSportsTigresRayadosModel of the dayLiga MXUEFANFLSelectionMexicanLife and styleContactA + What You SeeTVLiveDays> 3PUTCUTESPUTS> 7THPUTES> 2017 m.

A maximum temperature of 37 degrees with sunny skies is forecast during this weekend start

INFO7

By: Alejandra Medina

INFO7My accountNewsletterSPECIALSNight ReportNo WordsEN LIVEINFO7 News

A + What you see

SERVICESRSS

Mobile Info7

INFO7 on Facebook

INFO7 on Twitter

Local news

National

International

Weather

sports

Shows

INFORMATIONSearch

Contact us

Job Bank

About

Notice of Privacy

* Copyright © 2020 – All rights reserved. Registration or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy.