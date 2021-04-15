Very useful things that you probably did not know you can do in Windows 10 | Technology

If you have a Windows 10 computer, it is very likely that some of these functions are not known to you or you are not taking advantage of it as much as possible.

Microsoft’s operating system is very complete and hides very useful tricks and functions that may go unnoticed by most users. Tricks to be more orderly, productive and fast when working or studying on the computer.

From clipboard to calculator, Windows is adding new functions and tools to make your operating system more accessible and useful to everyone. You can copy several phrases or codes and go jumping from one to another with the keyboard to paste them in a form, for example.

It is also possible to use hidden emoticons between Windows commands or organize the desktop quickly when all the windows you have open are accumulating. Next, we explain some of these tricks so that you can put them into practice from now on.

Windows 10 has many good things, but also a few that drive us crazy. We teach you how to deactivate them once and for all.

Use the clipboard to its full extent

Windows’ copy and paste function is quite complete, although here we tell you how to take it one step further. From Windows 10, without having to install anything, you can use the clipboard with commands and play with different texts and elements to copy and paste.

To do this you must enable the function of the Clipboard History. Look it up in Settings Windows. Later, activate history. The sync between devices It can also be very useful, although you will need to have the Your Phone application installed on your Android for this to work.

Once you activate the settings, you can view your clipboard history by pressing Windows key + V on your keyboard to display everything you’ve copied, including images.

Be more expressive with emoticons

Most applications already have a good catalog of emoticons to make conversations more fun. Windows also has it, although many users do not know it and rarely use it.

You can open the Windows emoticon catalog by pressing the Win key (Windows) and period (.) together. You must be in a text editing program for it to work, even if it is within your browser.

Clear the entire Desktop in one fell swoop

Working you can accumulate many open windows that you need but they turn your desktop into absolute chaos. If you need to clear it but deep down you don’t want to close the windows you have open, this is the trick you need.

Click on the upper part of the window you are using and shake the mouse while keeping the button pressed. You will see how all the other windows disappear. They have been minimized waiting for you to need them, but that way they no longer get in the way. If you want to return to the chaos of before, you just have to shake the window you are using again and they will all appear again.

If this function does not convince you and you want it not to be active to avoid errors, now you can cancel it in the settings.

Use the calculator to graph and measure

The Windows calculator may seem very simple at first glance, but it hides a whole arsenal of tools for those who are faced with mathematics and complex tasks on a daily basis. If you ever need to convert currencies, transform measurements, calculate time zones, speed, weights and other things, you can do it from your Windows 10 computer without installing any program.

Just click on the horizontal lines menu at the top left of the application (or hamburger menu as it is affectionately known). Here’s another tutorial to discover more hidden tools in the Windows calculator.