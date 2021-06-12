Very tight tie between Zeus de Armas and Carlos Pérez in the lightweight Spanish title, which remains vacant

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The Insular Sports Center hosted on Saturday afternoon a gala led by the vacancy, until the same, the Spanish Lightweight Championship. The co-applicants Zeus of Arms (12-0, 3 KO), at home condition, and Carlos «Mouse» Pérez (16-6-1, 2 KO), Sevillian, staged a duel that had no clear prognosis.

The fight began with the protagonists cautious, in the first few minutes of the fight where both were not going to lose the fight, the highlight being a head clash in the second round, logical after the continuous grabs. The referee spent the first half of the actions more time making indications than expectant, and, at the end of the third round, De Armas fell to the canvas, being made a protection count and, seconds later, concluding the felt assault. This was compensated with a point less for Pérez in the next set, which struck after the third man on the ring had ordered the hostilities to stop.

The halfway point of the fight was coming, a constant grabbing dance, with the feeling that the Andalusian was ahead, with more forceful hands in most rounds. The sixth round saw the referee take a point away from De Armas, also for hitting when he was separating them. In case something was missing to detract from the fight, several low blows at this stage made time stop and it was impossible to find continuity.

However, perhaps due to fatigue and lack of ideas regarding containment or perhaps to seek victory in the face of the uncertain development of the cards, the last part of this championship was the best, with the contenders seeking to give greater intensity to their performance. The tenth round contained one of the key moments of the fight, when the referee, who did not seem to think about doing it but gave in to the claims of the not very large public, took another decisive point from Pérez for using his forearm. The judges, hopefully all of them more science than letters, had work to score and also to calculate the cards. They decided 94-92 (we do not know in favor of whom), 93-93 and 93-93, resulting in a majority tie.

In the previous fights, the British super welter Arthif Daniel (19-3, 5 KO) beat the Nicaraguan Miguel Aguilar placeholder image (11-70-1, 5 KO) to the points after six rounds of manifest superiority.

He is also Nicaraguan Joel sanchez (5-19-1, 2 KO) gave the surprise by beating Kilian Gonzalez (1-1, 0 KO), finally achieving victory after nineteen defeats in a row. Sánchez made the fight take place in the distance that most interested him, and made the best of the exchanges (with a low blow), winning the points.

Finally, Adrian Lopez (1-4, 0 KO) prevailed at super lightweight at Cristian Perez “Sicario” (4-1, 0 KO) by split decision.