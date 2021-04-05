Very suggestive, Mia Khalifa from her bathroom in slow motion!

Very suggestive, Mia Khalifa from her bathroom slow motion! | Instagram

The model and businesswoman in addition to being an ex actress of movies for adult entertainment Mia Khalifa, published a very suggestive video for her fans.

In her video, the beautiful celebrity appears in her bathroom while carefully brushing her beautiful teeth, the model is using an electric toothbrush.

The funny thing about the video is that Mia khalifa appears in underpants, she is wearing a round neck top which by the way is quite deep, so she lets her huge charms.

The video was shared on March 22 on his Twitter account, currently he already has more than 4 thousand likes and has been shared more than 200 times, some of his comments agree with what he shared in the description.

What immediately draws attention in the video of the beautiful Lebanese are not only her charms but also her abdomen, which is quite marked.

In his description he made a reference to the Wonder Woman movie starring Gal Gadot, because apparently many of these effects are done in slow motion, so Khalifa supports director Zack Znyder.