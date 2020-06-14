Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The PC Gaming Show was full of surprises, both large productions and indies. An indie on the way is Weird West, an Old West-themed title that grabs attention for its top-down action proposal. If you expected to know more about this indie, there is good news, because today, as announced, more gameplay and information about the title were presented.

As we tell you, this action RPG is played from a top-down perspective and has various locations from the Old West. In these places it will be very important to be on the lookout for the bailiffs, because sometimes when they detect the player they will respond aggressively.

During the presentation, the developer and president of the WolfEye studio, Raphael Colantonio, was present, who took the opportunity to speak more about the Weird West combat. According to the developer, who participated in games like Prey, there will be 5 characters: the Bounty Hunter, Pigman, Lost Fire Protector, Werewolf, and Oneirist, which will be unlocked each time the main campaign ends with each character. In each new game it will be possible to return for the previous character and recruit him.

There will be a difficulty mode in which if the protagonist dies, it is the end of the game for him, but the world continues from where it left off. The only thing that changes is the person, as a consequence, he will also lose the other allies in the team. The good thing is that the user will be able to recover them at some point in the game, but only if they have the necessary equipment.

Finally, the developer mentioned that there will be a demo in the coming months, so it will be possible to get our hands on Weird West before its launch in 2021. The date was not disclosed, but the creative invited to be on the lookout for the social networks of Devolver Digital (distributor of the game) and WolfEye Studios.

We leave you with the new gameplay and the interview.

