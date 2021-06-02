Very soon you will be able to eat at a Tesla Restaurant while recharging the electric car | Motor

Is Tesla going to compete with McDonald’s? Well, everything points in that direction, if the restaurant brand that has been registered this week becomes effective.

It seems that Tesla you want to expand your business beyond selling cars or solar panels. Would you like to eat a hamburger or have a coffee in a Tesla Restaurant, while recharging your electric car? It is a possibility that is getting closer and closer.

As reported by Electrek, via our colleague Luis Guisado from Top Gear, Tesla has registered its brand in the restaurant section, as well as a more stylized logo.

Perhaps at first it may seem shocking, but already in 2018, half seriously half joking (with him you never know), Elon Musk announced on Twitter that they were going to put “an old school drive-in theater, skating rink and restaurant” in one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in Los Angeles:

Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2018

That never happened, but it seems that now Tesla rethinks the idea of ​​building restaurants and, perhaps, other leisure centers in their Supercharger stations.

It is true that now, in 2021, it is not as necessary as in 2018. Electric car batteries have improved a lot in these three years, and today you can recharge the car in 10 minutes for an urban tour, and in half an hour with the load at 80%. It is even possible to use interchangeable batteries to recharge to 100% in 2.5 minutes.

When electric cars take over we will spend the same time at the charging station as now at the gas station. Or less, because it can be recharged at home, and many other places.

But it is true that, on many occasions, since you have to wait a few minutes to recharge, you may want to have a coffee, an ice cream, or simply have lunch or dinner, if it catches you in those hours.

This touch screen car radio with rear parking camera lets you take hands-free calls or watch movies and other content on the screen.

Installing restaurants and other leisure businesses in electric car charging stations makes sense. What we are not so clear anymore is whether it compensates Tesla as a business, or perhaps it would be more profitable to charge a rent and a fee to install a McDonald’s or a Starbucks, for example, in its place.

From another perspective, it is a way to reinforce the brand image.

We will see how the theme evolves, but everything indicates that very soon we will be able to enjoy the first Tesla restaurants, at least in the United States.