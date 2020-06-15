Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

DotEmu announced Windjammers 2 by surprise in late 2018. The title was slated for release last year; however, the studio decided to delay it for early 2020. The wait has been longer than expected, as the title is not yet available.

Today we had new information about this sequel, which promises to be as fun as its original installment. The good news is that there will be a way to test Windjammers 2 before its official release.

You can try Windjammers 2 for a few days

DotEmu confirmed that it is preparing a demo of Windjammers 2 and that it will be available very soon. The trial version will be released only for PC, through Steam. The demo will be part of the surprises of the Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition.

Starting tomorrow, June 16, anyone interested can catch a glimpse of the sequel. If you are excited about the news, keep in mind that you will have only a few days to enjoy the demo.

DotEmu will give you until June 22 to learn about some of the mechanics and news that Windjammers 2 will offer. The title does not have a new release date yet, but its Steam page ensures that it will be released soon.

The demo will include local and online games. There will be various playable characters, such as Max Hurricane, Sophie De Lys, and Wessel. Also, you can choose between 3 arenas: beach, stadium and ring. Below is the latest trailer for the title:

After 26 years, the Windjammers sequel is coming to heat up your summer with its first demo. Get ready to enter the Arena and make your opponent’s head spin like never before! ”The company commented.

Windjammers 2 is in development for Nintendo Switch and PC. Its premiere is expected sometime this year. Find more information about him on this page.

