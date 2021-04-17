Very soon the Amazon delivery man could bring the furniture home … and assemble it | Technology

Do you hate buying furniture at Ikea because you have to assemble it, and you don’t even know how to hang a painting upright? Don’t panic, the Amazon delivery man will take care of everything …

As reported by Bloomberg, who has had access to an internal video presentation of the own Amazon, Jeff Bezos’ company is about to launch a new service in which the Amazon delivery man will bring the furniture home and assemble it right then and there.

It is a service that companies such as Wayfair already carry out in the United States with great success, which has allowed it to surpass Amazon in the sale of furniture online, according to Bloomberg.

Amazon currently offers the option of assembling the furniture, but through third-party companies that must be hired separately. With this new service the same Amazon dealer who brings you the package, would be in charge of assembling the furniture or the appliance.

The information does not clarify whether this option will be available to all deliverers, or the company will train a specific group that will only be dedicated to this task.

In the presentation to which Bloomberg has had access, the Amazon employee must transport the furniture to the room indicated by the client, and assemble it. This includes beds, sofas, cabinets, dishwashers, washing machines, and other appliances.

In Europe, establishments such as Ikea or Leroy Merlin have accustomed us to assembling our own furniture, but many people do not have the patience, the ability or the time to do so.

According to the filtration it is a premium service that would have to be paid separately. In other words, the assembly is not included for free with the purchase, although it will surely be this way in future promotions.

Amazon plans to test the new furniture assembly service in Virginia, and two other cities. Based on acceptance, it will spread to more centers and countries

Although until now people preferred to buy furniture in physical stores, the pandemic has changed this custom. In the United States, online furniture sales have grown by 40% in 2020.

As expected the rumor did not sit well with the delivery men, who are already so overwhelmed that they even have to urinate in bottles and eat in the truck, not to waste time. Some fear that Amazon put very short assembly times, and do not take into account the houses with narrow corridors or difficult to access, where it takes longer to move the furniture to assemble it.