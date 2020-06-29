According to Adidas, the mouth covers that will be sold in Mexico are made with Primegreen material.

This fabric is designed with recycled materials, minimizing the use of « virgin plastics »

At the same time, he warns that even if it helps prevent the spread of the virus, it should not be considered a surgical mask.

Today, all companies continue to focus their business on the health crisis that affects everyone. It is not for less, considering the enormous impact it has had throughout an endless number of areas of daily life. In this sense, as the economy is gradually opening up on a global scale, several companies are creating new product lines and thus capitalize on this historic moment. Now Adidas wants to bring this trend to Mexico.

In a statement, the sports clothing and accessories organization announced the local version of its line of mouthguards. These « facial covers », as Adidas describes them, are expected to go on sale starting next July 1 in Mexico. According to the brand, the design of these products began to develop since a month ago. The idea is that, with this product, people can gradually leave their homes, without exposing their health.

As part of the sale of mask covers in Mexico, Adidas said that 40 pesos of each package sold will go to the Corona Thevirus Response Fund of the organization Save The Children. These covers are expected to come in both black and blue. Also, they will have on the sides the logos of the fashion company. It was not yet revealed what the price of each of the packages will be. However, it was noted that they will be for sale on the official pages.

An Adidas move that will win in Mexico

Thanks to this initiative, the fashion company is paired with some of its rivals who have already put their own mouthguards on sale. Under Armor was the brand that most recently joined this trend, with its own line of expensive face masks. New Balance also recently released its version of this popular product to customers. In other markets, Adidas itself has seen these facial covers wear out over and over again.

The arrival of his face masks in Mexico is an intelligent moment. Not only are more and more people on the streets, as more states are reducing their level of risk and giving the go-ahead for companies to return to activities. At the same time, Adidas knows that there is an endless consumer market in the country that always wants to be on top of any trend. And now, these face covers are the most popular thing on the entire market.

Thus, it is almost certain that the Adidas masks will be a success in Mexico. Something that will benefit the fashion company a lot, not only because it is always trying to match Nike in the clothing and sporting goods market. Also because retail has been one of the industries that has been hit hardest by the health crisis. So this type of fierce demand is what you must meet in order to return to economic normality sooner.

The new world of consumption

Along with Adidas, many other companies have shown that the pandemic is creating a new consumer market. For example, Huawei wants its new smartphone to be able to measure temperature, in response to one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19. Burger King, half joking and half serious, presented a new Whopper in Italy ideal for healthy distance. There are even soaps that were specifically designed around this crisis.

This suggests that Adidas, along with other rivals and agents in the retail sector, will promote a complete transformation of the type of products that companies can access. According to Criteo, this trend is already having an impact on omnichannel-type experiences. According to PwC, these opportunities will help solve the economic crisis. And according to NewFood, it will give way to even more experimental and interesting goods for the public.

