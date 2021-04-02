Very smiling Mia Khalifa shows her cute and slender figure | Instagram

The renowned model and ex actress adult entertainment filmmaker Mia Khalifa dazzled again, but now it was thanks to her beautiful smile.

Of course, the photo he shared on his Instagram stories had to be accompanied by a lustful outfit that would provoke several looks from his fans.

Mia khalifa As a celebrity, he has managed to make his publications quite popular, either on Instagram or in his stories, which despite being deleted, can be downloaded and thus enjoyed often.

In the photo that when she shared it, she edited it to look like a video with an emoji, she appears wearing beige lingerie and a huge smile.

The reason for her joy is not known but the mere fact of seeing her happy for many of her fans is more than pleasant, her hair is loose and to add a bit of glamor to the publication she was accompanied by a small choker.

Currently Mia Khalifa has more than 23 million 400 thousand followers on her official Instagram account, she also has a page on OnlyFans, surely she has several subscribers who continuously delight in her content.