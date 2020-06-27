This recipe is completely different from traditional gelatins, this will include your favorite soda and will give it that extra touch of refreshing flavor and also you will only need 4 ingredients in total. Come with me to prepare it!

If you want to try something new with a lot of flavor and that is also inexpensive, then this is your ideal recipe. You only need 4 ingredients and a few hours for your gelatin to set and you can start devouring it.

Prepare this refreshing soft drink jelly

What you will need to prepare this innovative jelly:

750 ml of red soda (preferably) 1 strawberry flavor gelatin 1 cream can 1 small cream cheese

Preparation method:

The first thing we will do to prepare this rich gelatin flavored with soda, will be to put our soda on the stove and little by little we will pour the gelatin, just as if we were going to do it normally, here we must also stir until it is well dissolved .

Once it is, pour it on the mold you are going to use and leave it in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or until it is well curdled and ready to eat. It is a delight with an extra touch of flavor, you will not regret it!

On this occasion, the envelope that we wanted to include in our recipe was strawberry, but if you like you can choose any flavor, pineapple, mango, lemon or the fruit that you like the most.