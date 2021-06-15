Very red !, Salma Hayek captures all eyes in dress | .

Really stunning! The photograph of a beautiful and very young Salma Hayek is roaming social networks and it is not for less, because the Mexican actress captures all eyes with the image in which she wears an elegant red dress.

The photograph that evidences to be from some yesterdays ago shows the Hollywood star posing in an elegant and simple red dress that does not look simple at all in her spectacular figure, since her neckline looks more than scandalous in the protruding curves of the Mexican actress.

The image can be seen on Twitter and on it Salma Hayek Jimenez Poses in the most natural way with the red garment that consists of a pronounced neckline and flirty straps with applications. Whoever began his career in Mexican soap operas complemented his outfit with a very heavy makeup, red lips and his dark, long and straight hair.

The photography leaves more than in evidence why, in addition to her talent, the also producer managed to shine in Hollywood even against the stigmas of being Latin or Mexican. Salma once indicated that due to their roots some artists are limited to certain roles on the big screen, something that she considers really unfair.

Salma Hayek achieved enormous recognition in the industry after she brought the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo to life in the film that bears her name. There are those who assure the very Harvey Weinstein was an obstacle for the actress, since he would have other intentions with her; nevertheless, Hayek managed to succeed with his project.

Salma Hayek’s intelligence, beauty and talent have led her to achieve many of her dreams, she is an actress, businesswoman, fashion icon, producer; among others, so many talents that this beautiful woman has. Complementing her professional success are the staff, forming a beautiful family with her daughter Valentina Paloma and her husband François-Henri Pinault.

Currently, Salma Hayek is one of the most famous Mexican women in the industry in Hollywood and many say that the one who is following in the footsteps is the beautiful Eiza González, who has surprised her by playing various characters in important films.