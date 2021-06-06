in Movies

Very positive first opinions to the first two episodes of Loki

Loki Poster Cutout (2021)

A few days after the premiere of the series on Disney +, the first opinions of the series arrive “Marvel’s Loki”, the third television series in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have already been some lucky ones who have been able to enjoy the first two episodes of the series, and the embargo to share their opinions on social networks has been lifted.

Obviously, there are opinions for all tastes, but overall the reviews are quite positive. It seems that the series easily falls short of “WandaVision” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, and even some place it as the best of the three.

The critics are unanimous when it comes to applauding Tom Hiddleston’s performance as Loki, and his rapport with actor Owen Wilson, who we know plays Mobius of the Temporal Variation Agency, the mysterious organization that watches over the Marvel time stream and where the God of deception ends after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” They also praised Michael Waldron’s scripts, and the “surprisingly dark and heartfelt” story. Almost everyone agrees that the series has a very entertaining beginning, although there are also those who criticize that perhaps the first of the episodes has a somewhat slow pace.

It has also been highlighted that the great connectivity component that the series has and how Marvel has found a way to expand the UCM in an intelligent and unique way.

Qualifiers such as “pure entertainment”, “a lot of fun”, “the best interpretation of Tom Hiddleston as Loki to date” or “sharp dialogues” is what we can find in the following opinions:

