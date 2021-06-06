Very positive first opinions to the first two episodes of Loki

A few days after the premiere of the series on Disney +, the first opinions of the series arrive “Marvel’s Loki”, the third television series in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have already been some lucky ones who have been able to enjoy the first two episodes of the series, and the embargo to share their opinions on social networks has been lifted.

Obviously, there are opinions for all tastes, but overall the reviews are quite positive. It seems that the series easily falls short of “WandaVision” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, and even some place it as the best of the three.

The critics are unanimous when it comes to applauding Tom Hiddleston’s performance as Loki, and his rapport with actor Owen Wilson, who we know plays Mobius of the Temporal Variation Agency, the mysterious organization that watches over the Marvel time stream and where the God of deception ends after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” They also praised Michael Waldron’s scripts, and the “surprisingly dark and heartfelt” story. Almost everyone agrees that the series has a very entertaining beginning, although there are also those who criticize that perhaps the first of the episodes has a somewhat slow pace.

It has also been highlighted that the great connectivity component that the series has and how Marvel has found a way to expand the UCM in an intelligent and unique way.

Qualifiers such as “pure entertainment”, “a lot of fun”, “the best interpretation of Tom Hiddleston as Loki to date” or “sharp dialogues” is what we can find in the following opinions:

#Loki has hands down my favorite first TV episode for Marvel Studios yet. Tom Hiddleston is just too good in the role, picking up 2012’s Loki instantly. He’s brilliant. Early exposition comes with awesome details for MCU fans. I really like the start. Lots of potential here! pic.twitter.com/wY6HiYzGHC – BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 6, 2021

I’m happy to say that despite Loki being a “variant” they make his character arc in the MCU matter. I’m a sucker for time travel and alternate timelines so I might be biased but I’m digging this. And I really like the design of the series. – Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) June 6, 2021

WandaVision was meant to be a mystery box of sorts, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made statements on race and legacy. I think #Loki is designed to be the most purely entertaining Marvel series thus far, at least based on the first two episodes. It’s a cheeky action comedy… pic.twitter.com/iHIyDhsgyY – Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) June 6, 2021

I only saw the first two episodes, but if the show maintains this level of quality, we are in for something special. – Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) June 6, 2021

#Loki is an absolute blast. Tom Hiddleston is back as the God of Mischief and gives his best performance to date. The connectivity of this show is evident and fans will appreciate every detail – Marvel has found a way to expand the MCU and do so in such a clever and unique way. pic.twitter.com/BOHPQVvArB – Brad R Lambert (@bradrlambert) June 6, 2021

Just like how WandaVision allowed Elizabeth Olsen to explore the depths of her character, #Loki allows Tom Hiddleston to do this same. I’m so excited to see where this show goes and if the first episodes are any indication, we are in for a RIDE pic.twitter.com/0vbATTrNN5 – Nora Dominick (@noradominick) June 6, 2021

After watching the first two episodes of #Loki, I can not WAIT to see more! A great build up for what is to come and Owen Wilson makes a great edition to the cast. Guaranteed another Marvel TV series winner! pic.twitter.com/WCBJXnCr2v – Amanda Taylor (@geeklyamanda) June 6, 2021

I don’t really know where to start praising #Loki, so I’ll just say it’s IMO the strongest opening for a Disney + show to date, the writing and directing are on another level. Shoutout to @iamkateherron, @michaelwaldron and @twhiddleston for continuing to push the bar in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/i55dVQKng2 – Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) June 6, 2021

Was hoping #Loki would be the best MCU series and the first 2 eps. put it on that track. Sharp dialogue, sneaky emotional plot points, great range from Hiddleston, awesome score, definite crime thriller vibe. It’s a crash course in multiverse rules. And Owen Wilson is perfect. pic.twitter.com/OXHsIHdmtr – Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) June 6, 2021

… And them on screen together is something we should hope lasts for several seasons. Marvel’s time-travel rules & explanations are still mega questionable and there’s a layer of mystery which I hope leads to something bigger and more detailed since the TVA is so weird. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/PHcDLdHzBk – Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) June 6, 2021

In #Loki, Owen Wilson makes for a wry foil to the God of Mischief as a time cop, chipping away at the layers of the Marvel villain while using him to track down a mysterious time-hopping criminal. – Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) June 6, 2021