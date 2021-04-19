Very particular to Carey Mulligan

TO Carey Mulligan they have almost always had adaptations of novels to the big screen. In the British filmography there are cult films, many period characters, secondary roles, … Always solvent in the roles that have been played, Mulligan has shown that he can defend any type of role and / or personality. And that has been what she has done in several of those jobs: in ‘Drive’ she was a mother, and her character fit what that stereotype demands. In the new version of ‘The Great Gatsby’ she played the role of cute girl, the love interest of the protagonist of the story.

However, an actress who has already shown the aptitude to be more than a promise, required a powerful character, one who demonstrated all the potential she has. And so it has been with the film that has hit theaters this week. A debut that has not left critics indifferent: ‘A promising young woman’.

The character of this film is a candy for any interpreter: risky, revealing, full of surprises. It is not easy to adjust to everything that the protagonist written by Emerald Fennell asks for. Mulligan has understood it from minute one and offers a magnificent performance, worthy as it is to be among the five nominees for the Oscar for Best Actress. It is difficult to take the statuette next Sunday, but talent is not lacking. She is already a famous actress.