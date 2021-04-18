Very Particular of Saoirse Ronan – Saoirse Ronan: His Best Movies

Nominated four times for the Oscars, the last one for the adaptation of ‘Little Women’ directed by Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan She is one of the actresses with the most international projection. The actress, who turns 27 today, has bet since the beginning of her career for strong female characters fleeing from the Hollywood prototype. Among his most outstanding works, ‘The great Budapest hotel’, by Wes Anderson; the acclaimed ‘Lady Bird’, by Greta Gerwig; ‘On Chesil Beach’, by Dominic Cooke; ‘Mary, Queen of Scots’, by Josie Rourke; or ‘The seagull’, by Michael Mayer.

Among his next projects, the long-awaited ‘Ammonite’, with Kate Winslet; “The French Chronicle”, again directed by Wes Anderson; and a thriller with Sam Rockwell and Adrien Brody as yet untitled.

We review the filmography of an essential for lovers of the seventh art.