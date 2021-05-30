very particular of a unique actress

David M. BenettGetty Images

We have seen her in unpredictable, eccentric, bizarre characters, … The Englishwoman Helena Bonham Carter He is 55 years old and we want to review his filmography. It began with very conventional roles that have been making others more unusual. Which one do you prefer?

High ancestry

The actress was born on May 26, 1966 into an upper-class family: her father was a banker, and her mother a psychotherapist. His maternal grandfather was a Spanish diplomat who helped thousands of Jews flee from occupied France during World War II.

First movie

Two years earlier it had appeared in a tv-movie, but Bonham Carter began on the big screen being directed by James Ivory. At the age of 20 he starred in ‘A room with a view’. Maggie Smith and Daniel Day-Lewis were in the cast.

Ivory, Round 2

Seven years later, Ivory was counting on her for ‘Return to Howard’s End’, alongside Emma Thompson and Anthony Hopkins.

Victor Frankenstein’s love

Kenneth Branagh counted on her to be his love in “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.”

With Kenneth

The actress was in a relationship with Branagh from 1994 to 1999.

In one of Woody Allen

‘Mighty Aphrodite’ was his immersion in the work of Woody Allen. She and the filmmaker played a couple who adopt the biological son of Mira Sorvino’s character.

Along with Eduard and Brad

Hard to forget the extravagant and charming Darla once you saw ‘Fight Club’.

Ape

Tim Burton directed the version of the 1968 classic and featured Bonham Carter.

With Tim Burton

With the filmmaker, the actress was from 2011 to 2014. The couple have two children in common.

Girlfriend

He voiced in the original version of ‘Corpse Bride’, Emily, its protagonist.

Charlie’s mother

Burton cast him as Freddie Highmore in the remake of the Roald Dahl classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Fictional queen

His first appearance in a Disney remake was with a mythical character: The Queen of Hearts, which Burton designed to be true to his style.

Royal queen

In the Oscar-winning ‘The King’s Speech’ she played Elizabeth, The Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, wife of George VI.

Witch

She has also shown that she can be the most evil among wizards. Bellatrix Lestrange came to life on the big screen with her features.

Adapting Dickens

Who better than her to be the rich Miss Havisham in the 2012 version of ‘Great Expectations’?

From Musical

In ‘Les Miserables’ he was a partner of Sacha Baron Cohen playing together the Thénardiers, the couple in charge of taking care of little Cosette.

Television biopics

She played Elizabeth Taylor in the biopic dedicated to the actress and Richard Burton. Dominic West was in charge of replying.

In ‘The Lone Ranger’

She reunited with Depp in that adventure western, where she played a brothel manager.

Fairy

Helena can also offer a lot of kindness – her ex Branagh cast her as the fairy godmother in the live-action version of the Disney classic ‘Cinderella.’

The 8 o’clock club

He has been part of the gang of thieves in the reboot of ‘Ocean’s 8’. Bonham Carter played a fashion designer in low hours.

Princess

We have seen her giving life to Princess Margaret -daughter of the monarch she played in ‘The King’s Speech’ – in the third season of ‘The Crown’.

