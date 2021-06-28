Very particular Meryl Streep

Few actresses can boast of having been nominated for an Oscar 21 times (he has won 3 statuettes); to the Golden Globes 31 times, of which he has won 8; having received the National Medal of Arts from Barak Obama … Meryl streep She is, without a doubt, one of the best, if not the best, actress on the international scene. At just 72 years old, the actress continues to unflappable chaining one project to another and leaping from comedy to drama to musical with dazzling versatility. ‘Kramer against Kramer’, ‘Out of Africa’, ‘The bridges of Madison’, ‘The devil wears Prada’ or ‘The iron lady’ are just some of the most popular titles of a filmography that is already close to 100 of movies.

We celebrate Meryl Streep’s birthday by reviewing the best moments of her life and work. Congratulations teacher!

View Gallery 29 Photos

1 of 29

Mary Louise Streep was born in Summit, New Jersey, on June 22, 1949. The daughter of a commercial artist and art editor and a pharmaceutical industry executive.

2 of 29

He graduated in Fine Arts from the Yale University School of Drama. He performed in a good number of theatrical productions of all kinds in New York and New Jersey.

3 of 29

Her first role on the big screen was in ‘Julia’, a 1977 drama directed by Fred Zinnemann that starred Jane Fonda and Vanessa Redgrave.

4 of 29

The late John Cazale, with whom he worked in ‘The Hunter’ (Michael Cimino, 1978), was one of his partners.

5 of 29

With his Oscar for ‘Kramer against Kramer’ (Robert Benton, 1979).

6 of 29

His other Oscar, for ‘Sophie’s decision’ (Alan J. Pakula, 1982).

7 of 29

Real character, guaranteed candidacy. She was nominated for her role as Karen Silkwood in Mike Nichols’ ‘Silkwood’ (1983).

8 of 29

Real character, guaranteed candidacy. She was nominated for her role as Karen Blixen in Sydney Pollack’s ‘Out of Africa’ (1985).

9 of 29

Real character, guaranteed candidacy. She was nominated for her role as Lindy Chamberlain in Fred Schepisi’s ‘A Scream in the Dark’ (1988).

10 of 29

There is also room for comedy. Here Streep lets himself be handled by the special effects managers of Robert Zemeckis’s ‘Death Feels You So Good’.

11 of 29

During the filming of ‘Wild River’, with Kevin Bacon and the director, Curtis Hanson. In one of the scenes the actress fell from the boat and was rescued by Bacon.

12 of 29

In 1994, leaving the silhouette of his hands in cement for posterity.

13 of 29

In 1995 she was chosen by Clint Eastwood to play the female lead in ‘The Bridges of Madison’, a job for which she received her tenth nomination.

14 of 29

Real character, guaranteed candidacy. She was nominated for her role as Roberta Guaspari in Wes Craven’s ‘Music of the Heart’ (1999).

15 of 29

Real character, guaranteed candidacy. She was nominated for her role as Susan Orlean in ‘Adaptation.’ (2002), by Spike Jonze.

16 of 29

He was awarded the Donostia Prize in San Sebastián in 2008.

17 of 29

With her husband, the sculptor Don Gummer, and one of her daughters, Grace, also an actress.

18 of 29

Real character, guaranteed candidacy. She was nominated for her role as Julia Child in Nora Ephron’s ‘Julie & Julia’ (2009).

19 of 29

Real character, guaranteed candidacy. She won her third Oscar for her role as Margaret Thatcher.

20 of 29

‘Agosto’, the adaptation of Tracy Letts’ play, brought together a number of talented performers on screen. In this picture the matriarchs of the family: Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep and Julianne Nicholson.

21 of 29

The nineteenth nomination came for ‘Into the Woods’, a film that, although it did not finish convincing the fans of the musical, it did have a great intervention by our protagonist.

22 of 29

If you have to hang an electric guitar, a la Streep doesn’t stop anyone either. In full concert in ‘Ricki’

23 of 29

The twentieth nomination came with ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’, a story based on true events about a wealthy heiress who tries to be a great opera diva despite her total lack of talent.

24 of 29

During the film’s premiere in London, it could be seen that the friendship between Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant has crossed the screen.

25 of 29

Disguised as Donald Trump, she attended the annual New York Public Theater gala in 2016. Along with Christine Baranski, she performed a number of the musical ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ where two gangsters talk about how to win a woman, a version of Shakespeare’s verses in ‘The Taming of the Shrew’.

26 of 29

One of her most celebrated speeches was when she received, in 2017, the Cecil B. deMille Honorary Award at the Golden Globes, the actress received the Cecil B. DeMille Honorary Award: a plea against violence, hatred and the honor that is be an actor in Hollywood.

27 of 29

Her latest Oscar and Golden Globe nomination has been for ‘The Pentagon Files’, a film directed by Steven Spielberg and in which she plays the first female editor of the Washington Post and which, together with The New York Times, tried to fight the Nixon Administration’s attempt to restrict the First Amendment.

28 of 29

The actress received rave reviews for her performance in “Big Little Lies,” the HBO series in whose second season she played Nicole Kidman’s mother-in-law. One of his most complex and surprising characters.

29 of 29

As she did with the two installments of ‘Mamma Mia!’, The actress dared to sing in ‘The Prom’, a Ryan Murphy musical premiered on Netflix and in which she shares the bill with Nicole Kidman, James Corden or Kerry Washington.

Advertising – Keep reading below

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io