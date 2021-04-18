Very particular Claire Danes

Daniel ZuchnikGetty Images

Her role as Carrie Mathinson on ‘Homeland’ has reinvigorated her career. Eight seasons issued that have brought him several awards: two Golden Globes and three Emmy, among many other awards.

Born on April 12, 1979, Claire Danes made her film debut with ‘Little Women’ (Gillian Armstrong, 1994). But he already had experience in shorts and series, such as ‘Law and Order’. After that role of Beth in the adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s work, new opportunities came on the small screen, as the protagonist of the series ‘It’s my life’. But without a doubt, it was Baz Luhrmann who brought her to fame with the role of Juliet in her 1996 adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play, where she came face-to-face with Leonardo Di Caprio and fared well.

Later would come several supporting roles working with different filmmakers and having great performers by his side. However, the series ‘Homeland’ was another point and apart in his career. With the Netflix series, she increased not only her popularity, but also her honors as an actress throughout the eight seasons. Then more projects have come, some more modest and others that will come that will return it to the limelight, such as the series that is preparing for Apple TV, ‘The Essex Serpent’, a production scheduled for next year.

First time

He appeared on the series ‘Law and Order’ at the age of 13.

the beginning

She made her film debut as one of the March sisters from ‘Little Women’ (Gillian Armstrong, 1994)

On the small screen

His first television assault: The series ‘Es mi vida’ (1994-1995)

Adolescence

Claire Danes at age 16.

Awards

In 1995 he won his first Golden Globe, for his role in the series ‘Es mi vida’

The perfect Juliet

Baz Luhrmann paired her with Leonardo DiCaprio 25 years ago.

In premiere

With a peculiar hairstyle at the premiere of ‘Romeo and Juliet’. A film that was talked about given how bad it was with DiCaprio.

With Winona

With actress Winona Ryder, her older sister in ‘Little Women’

Dubbing

It was the original voice of ‘Princess Mononoke’ (Miyazaki, 1997)

More papers

In ‘Turn to Hell’ (Oliver Stone, 1997)

Time movie

It was Cosette in ‘Les Miserables’, the 1998 version, in which they were Liam Neeson, Uma Thurman or Geoffrey Rush.

More protagonists

In 1998 she starred in ‘Polish Wedding’ (Theresa Connelly)

More different roles

With Kate Beckinsale in ‘Secret Games’ (J. Kaplan, 1999)

Promotional

With Kate Beckinsale at the ‘Secret Games’ premiere.

In ‘The hours’

She was the daughter of Meryl Streep in the Stephen Daldry film, 2002.

With Joaquin Phoenix

In 2003 he starred in the Thomas Vinterberg thriller ‘It’s All About Love’

With Schwarzenegger

He was on ‘Terminator 3’.

Together with Billy Cudrup

He went through ‘Forbidden Beauty’ (Richard Eyre, 2004)

Couples

He was a partner of Billy Cudrup between 2003 and 2006.

In ‘The Wells Case’

Sharing the limelight with Richard Gere in 2007.

New love

He met Hugh Dancy, his partner, on the set of ‘The Sunset’ (Lajos Koltai, 2007)

In fairy tales

It was Charlie Cox’s love in ‘Stardust’ (Matthew Vaughn, 2007).

Directed by Linklater

With Zac Efron in ‘Me and Orson Welles’ (2008)

Stable couple

She has been married to Dancy since 2009.

In On TV Films

He starred in ‘Temple Grandin’ in 2010 alongside Julia Ormond.

And Carrie came

‘Homeland’ gave him a new opportunity by giving life to the agent of the Central Intelligence Agency.

In ‘Homeland’

This is how Danes is seen in the curtain of the credits of the series.

Imitated character

Anne Hatahway parodied Danes on ‘SNL’.

Emmy

She has won three Emmy Awards for Best Actress: Two for ‘Homeland’ and one for ‘Temple Grandin’.

With the Golden Globe for ‘Homeland’ in 2012

Out of five Golden Globe nominations, he has 4: for ‘Temple Grandin’, ‘It’s my life’ and two for ‘Homeland’.

