Very particular about Rami Malek

Dominique CharriauGetty Images

From Mr Robot to Freddie Mercury … and Bond villain. Rami Malek, winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is today on his birthday. We met him at ‘Mr. Robot ‘, but before the actor famous for getting into the skin of Freddy Mercury had already made his first steps on the small screen. The actor has played almost every genre in film in addition to being on television.

Of Egyptian origins, Malek began his career on television, specifically in ‘Gilmore Girls’. Then more projects came, like the cinema: there is the saga ‘A night at the museum’, then the hit HBO series, until Fox knocked on his door and offered him the role that seemed indicated for Sacha Baron Cohen: the singer by Queen, Freddy Mercury. And it was not so bad: getting into the singer’s shoes earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor.

After the success of that role, and of the film, more projects have come. The most anticipated? The villain in ‘No time to die’, where they will be seen in Daniel Craig’s latest adventure as Agent 007, as well as with Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, or Lashana Lynch. Do you want to see the new installment? Perhaps too many after all the delays from the pandemic.

Today the Oscar-winning performer turns 40. We review their work! Congratulations Rami!