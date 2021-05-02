Very particular about Kirsten Dunst

Steve GranitzGetty Images

In twenty years we have seen it grow in the most disparate titles. Kristen Dunst has grown up. Now that he turns 39, we review his extensive filmography.

View Gallery 27 Photos

1 of 27

Model girl

He was born in 1982 in New Jersey. Her career began as an advertising model in television and magazine ads (In the image to the left, she is accompanied by Lindsay Lohan).

2 of 27

Debut on the big screen

His first film was ‘Bonfire of the Vanities’. It was the daughter of Tom Hanks.

3 of 27

Little sister

It was one of the ‘Little Women’. She was the sister of Winona Ryder and Claire Danes, and her mother was Susan Sarandon.

4 of 27

The unwanted kiss

Fame came along with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. And also her first kiss, which was with Brad. He always declared that he did not like it at all.

5 of 27

Dangerous games

He was next to Robin Williams in that game with animals in the middle called ‘Jumanji’.

6 of 27

Fictional wars

He was an extra in the supposed war invented in ‘The Smoke Screen’.

7 of 27

Black comedy

In ‘Die Pretty’ she faced Denise Richards to see who was the most beautiful in town.

8 of 27

Sophia Coppola enters his life

Francis’s daughter has marked his film life.

9 of 27

One of the beautiful Lisbon sisters

Josh Harnett was her love of ‘Suicidal Virgin’.

10 of 27

Cheerleader

Later came more commercial works such as ‘A por todos!’, A story of a confrontation between groups of cheerleaders.

11 of 27

The girl from the spider man

She was the Mary Jane Watson of Peter Parker recreated by Tobey Maguire in all three installments, in 2002, 2004 and 2007.

12 of 27

First loves

She dated Jake Gyllenhaal from 2002 to 2004.

13 of 27

Good girl in college

He made Julia Roberts suffer by being the most repellent and wise student in ‘The Mona Lisa smile’.

14 of 27

Crazy about tennis

He fell in love with Paul Bettany at ‘Wimbledon’, a love story on the tennis court.

15 of 27

Losing memory

Michel Gondry made him forget his past stories, like Joel and Clementine in ‘Forget about me’.

16 of 27

More movie couples

Cameron Crowe directed her in that idyll with Orlando Bloom.

17 of 27

To Versailles

Being the muse of Sofia Coppola, it is normal that she made her queen. And not just any queen: she had to be ‘Marie Antoinette’.

18 of 27

Bad husband

She married Ryan Gosling and they both emulated the story based on true events in America.

19 of 27

From the hand of Lars

Lars Von Trier gave it the protagonist of ‘Melancolía’. For her work, she won the Palm for Best Actress at Cannes.

20 of 27

Gravity-proof love

He was a most beautiful couple with Jim Stugess in ‘A love between two worlds’. Together they defied the laws, natural and social, implanted in this science fiction universe.

21 of 27

Glamorous around Europe

He was a most elegant couple with Viggo Mortensen in the thriller “The Two Faces of January,” based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith.

22 of 27

Following relationships

She was dating actor Garrett Hedlund for four years. He agreed with him in ‘On the road’.

23 of 27

At NASA

In ‘Hidden Figures’ he played an unfriendly and rather impolite role with Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe.

24 of 27

And with Jeff Nichols

In ‘Midnight Special’ he coincided with Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton, Jaeden Lieberher and Adam Driver.

25 of 27

Jury

In 2016 he was a member of the Cannes Jury.

26 of 27

And again, with Sophia

In 2017 he returned to the French festival, but in competition with ‘The Seduction’ and from the hand of his favorite director, Sophia Coppola.

27 of 27

The next?

He has prepared The power of the dog ‘under the command of Jane Campion with Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee among others.

Advertising – Keep reading below

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io