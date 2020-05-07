Due to the pandemic that we are currently going through due to the coronavirus, Sony Pictures decided not to take risks and postponed the premiere of the expected sequel to ‘Venom’ by June 25, 2021, so we will still have to wait a long time to see the movie, for that reason an image has emerged that shows Woody Harrelson as Carnage.

The appearance of Carnage in the film is what has caused the most expectation among fans Of the character, however, Sony has not yet revealed what the symbiote will look like in the movie, and without the announcement of an official trailer, the public is beginning to despair, fortunately we were able to get an idea of ​​what Harrelson will look like.

The same day the change in the release date was announced, the studio also revealed that the official name of the film would be, ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, confirming that the bloody red symbiote will have a relevant role in the plot, so we can expect a great fight between him and Venom.

Due to the high expectations the character has generated, digital artist spdrmnkyxxiii designed a fan art that shows Woody Harrelson as he is surrounded by the symbiote, while at the bottom we can see Carnage about to face Venom, something we want to see in the movie.

In the comics, Carnage sports a slimmer appearance compared to Venom, reason why the artist decided to respect this characteristic, something that Sony is also expected to show in the film, the only characteristic in which this fan art does not agree, is in the eyes of the red symbiote, since in the cartoon these look like a different way.

In this way, We already knew what Woody Harrelson will look like as Carnage, while we wait for the studio to make the official revelation and we have no doubt that the final design will be somewhat similar to that designed by this visual artist.