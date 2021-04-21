very moderate for PP

The federal elections September 26, 2021 in Germany will be a turning point in the country. For the first time in almost two decades (since 2005) Merkel will not show up to the chancellery and there will be a relief to the front of the German nation.

The march of German politics coincides with a periodo of crisis due to the coronavirus and with the rise of other formations in the German country that threaten to end the hegemony in the Executive of the CDU / CSU.

Faced with this climate of instability, the training has already chosen its recipe: a moderate and continuous profile in the purest Merkel style: Armin Laschet, a centrist who break with the right turns they are experiencing traditional conservative formations in most European countries, including Spain.

Armin Laschet is the new leader of the CDU / CSU and Merkel’s political heir. (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP via Getty Images)

A clear example it’s Madrid, where the president Isabel Diaz Ayuso It has broken with Ciudadanos and its accounts to govern in the next elections go through the alliance with Vox. Your campaign strategy, based on the nationalism, attacks on immigrants and vulnerable people or the defense of the economy over the restrictive measures to control the pandemic, have already made it talk about it as a replica of Donald Trump’s Spanish.

A twist that is impossible in Germany, since the extreme right of Alternative for Germany has always been cornered and will continue to be after the CDU / CSU has chosen Laschet as Merkel’s successor and candidate for chancellor. A profile of this politician who drink directly from european liberalism and that moves away from extremism and fanfare.

Laschet, like Ayuso, he is a journalist, but the similarities practically end in the profession. This son of a miner is a party man, of dialogue and tolerant character, that advocates for policies of reception and integration of immigrants and that is characterized by its Europeanism.

Since 2017 it has governed the most populous state in Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia, but it also has an aextensive experience in Administration since he has been in politics since 1994 and has even been an MEP.

Although he does not have the charisma of other politicians, his ability to reach agreements is highly valued and opens wide the possibility of agreeing with Los Verdes, which is expected to be the second most voted force. It should be noted that Merkel made a pact with the Social Democrats on several occasions, which shows the CDU / CSU’s ability to find allies in all ideological spectra.

The only veto that remains at the moment is that of the extreme right. Precisely the only option that Ayuso contemplates in the Community of Madrid and predictably that of the PP on a national scale, given the foreseeable progressive disappearance of Citizens from the institutions.

Unlike in Germany, in Madrid the PP will foreseeably agree with the extreme right of Vox. (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

So the Conservative Spanish formation continues to distance itself from its allies traditional in the European framework. Laschet, who is the father of three children, has always shown his enthusiasm for hosting Syrian and Afghan refugees, since it defends that ethnic diversity “is not a threat, but a challenge and an opportunity.” Thus, it was one of Merkel’s great supporters in 2015 with her policy of open arms to these vulnerable people.

Faced with the individualism that is prevailing in the European Union, Laschet advocates more Europeanism and is committed to continuing to help the southern countries of the continent.

The pandemic has provided him with greater government experience in which he has received much criticism, but which may rbe very useful to you in leading the destiny of Germany the next years.

Moderation by flag

During the first wave of coronavirus rejected the harshest restrictions, but ended up imposing the first local confinement in the country. It is precisely his lack of a strong hand and his indecision that have earned him the greatest reproaches and he is a candidate who has little excitement among the electorate, with a public presence far removed from Merkel’s.

The challenge that lies ahead is enormous, since being a direct heir to the Chancellor (both politically and ideologically) he will have to pilot the change of a match that he has been governing for more than 15 years and that he needs profound reforms.

Laschet’s ideology is similar to Merkel’s. (Photo by Hauter-Pool / Getty Images)

Unlike other voices in the formation, who were betting on a turn to the right, Laschet continues betting on moderation, dialogue and transversality. These recipes from which the PP has moved away in Spain, but which in Germany continue to enjoy enormous popular support.

At the moment the surveys they give him the victory with 28% of the votes (far from almost 40% a year ago) with the Greens second (21%) and the Social Democrats third (16%). Political life in Germany without Merkel takes its first steps. It remains to be seen if Laschet manages to continue governing without looking to the right, unlike what happens in other countries like Spain.

