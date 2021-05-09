Very Mexican brunch ideas to celebrate Mother’s Day

One of the most important celebrations for all Mexicans is Mother’s Day, which happens every May 10. Undoubtedly it is a day that is celebrated throughout Mexico and Latin communities with a lot of heart and enthusiasm, the best of all is that the succulent dishes are the star guest. And one of the best ways to pamper mom and give her a well-earned break from routine is by preparing her favorite food and having a good time with the family. Sure, the flowers and gifts They will always be well received!

Based on this, we undertook the task of select easy and delicious traditional dishes to celebrate mom with the most traditional Mexican touch. These are typical dishes that are very easy to prepare, accessible, generous (they serve the whole family) and will fill the table with colors.

1. Chicharrón in green sauce

One of the favorite and most popular stews in Mexico is chicharrón en salsa verde. It is the easiest to make and is characterized by being the filled with many popular Mexican snacks. It is a very easy and extraordinary option for large tables, it is suitable for the whole family and is perfect with tortillas, rice and beans.

2. Enchiladas

One of the most traditional dishes in Mexico are enchiladas, you find them in every corner, restaurant, inn and Mexican home. You can prepare a tray and just before sitting at the table add the sauce, cheese, cream and chopped onion. Best of all, you can be get creative with fillings and use mom’s favorites, some good ideas: chicken, cheese, shredded meat, potato and chorizo.

3. Chicken salpicón tostadas

For lovers of crunchy textures and fresher preparations, especially when taking into account hot days: tostadas are the ideal option. The best of all is that they are very accessible and will dress the table well: mount the chicken salpicón on a tray, on another the toasts and in small refractory the garnishes such as cream, cheese, lettuce, onion and sauces. Everyone can prepare them to their liking and they are very tasty.

4. Guacamole & nachos

Simply the perfect aperitif and snackGuacamole cannot be missing in a good Mexican brunch, it is one of the most spoiled dishes of all time. It is the perfect entry to enjoy a cold beer before starting with the parade of dishes, the best of all is that its assembly is the most original.

5. Chiles stuffed with cheese with corn

The stuffed chiles are a wonderful vegetarian option and they are very easy to maker, they can also be filled with many delicacies. This is a wonderful option since it is meat-free and you can have the tray ready, just to bake. The combination of melted cheese and corn is just perfect, they will become mom’s darlings.

6. Strawberry jelly with condensed milk

We cannot leave without a sweet touch to close with a flourish. Jellies are a very popular dessert in Mexico, the most accessible, easy to prepare and simply delicious. After eating dishes with salsa, spicy and tortilla, which are usually quite satiating; this strawberry jelly is the perfect closure Light and refreshing!

