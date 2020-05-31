Fluminense confirmed the return of striker Fred, on Sunday and left the tricolor fans for Brazil euphoric. In a live broadcast on FluTV, with the participation of President Mário Bittencourt, the player spoke for the first time after the agreement was made official. Thrilled, he couldn’t contain his tears after watching a video with images of his best moments for the club in the first pass between 2009 and 2016.

Fred is back in Flu after four years (Photo: Reproduction)

Photo: Lance!

– I get emotional every time I talk about Fluminense and watch videos with the tricolor shirt. I hadn’t felt nervous about the camera in a long time. I am very happy with my return home. I never had any doubts that it would happen due to the will of Mário and the fans. I can only thank you, especially you, President, for allowing me to live those moments again. I think it’s normal to get emotional – said Fred.

The new shirt 9 of Laranjeiras received welcome messages on video recorded by the castmates like Ganso, Egídio, Digão, Hudson and Nenê. Managers and officials also sent greetings to the ace.

The chat with Fred was held shortly after the replay of the victory by 3-2 against Palmeiras, in 2012, which guaranteed the fourth Brazilian championship to Tricolor that year. The player, author of two goals in the match, recalled the achievement, of which he was one of the most decisive names.

– It was a very special year for me. It was the year that put me once and for all in the heart of the tricolor crowd. I was very effective. He managed to play many games and score many goals. In 2012 we won Carioca. We left Libertadores against Boca in a goal that we took at the last minute. We were very confident. We started the Brazilian with the team already full-bodied, with Abel managing to put his style. Since the beginning of the year, we have talked about the importance of winning away from home and not losing too many points. It was a close fight with Atlético-MG. We lost against Atlético at Independência, but we were not affected. We kept the confidence that we could win – recalled the idol.

Physical fitness was also the topic of conversation with the athlete. Fred said he maintained an intense training routine during the pandemic, which included activities six times a week and long bike rides at the farm he keeps in the interior of Minas Gerais.

– For some months I have been training with my trainer in the field. We were having trouble finding a large field. As he was already riding a bicycle he gave this suggestion. At that moment, with everyone trapped inside the house, having a bicycle walk through the woods, seeing a waterfall helped a lot. I started to like it and started to do me well emotionally. I am very well physically. I have been training almost every day for almost four months. I only have one week off. And it’s almost 40 days riding a bike – he said.

Flu Ambassador



Fred signed a contract until July 21, 2022, when the club turns 120. In the broadcast, the president of Flu said the idea is for the idol to retire from football on the commemorative day, in addition to revealing that the contract includes the intention to make Fred an ambassador of the club for Brazil and the world, after hanging up his boots.

– We left open the possibility, in documents, that he, at the end of his career, could become a representative of Fluminense in Brazil and Europe, an ambassador of Fluminense. In Europe it is very common. If he goes on that path ahead, it will be exclusive to Fluminense and he will continue with us – explained Mário Bittencourt.

The player also accepted a reduction in the fixed remuneration to which he is entitled until the Brazilian Championship starts.

– Within this new reality he understood. He saw the group’s salary reduction agreement and accepted that, until he starts the Brazilian Championship, his remuneration in the employment contract will be two minimum wages. It is important for us to overcome this difficult moment together – concluded the president.

