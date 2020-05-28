Thursday May 28, 2020

The maximum competition of English football has the approval of the clubs for its restart from next month. Despite the fact that, in the first instance, the defined date was June 12, the fear of some players to suffer from a coronavirus or suffer injuries, postponed the day of return a little more.

Good news for football fans. After several weeks of discussions, the Premier League clubs have already reached an agreement and the restart date of the English tournament would be June 17, as long as everything continues the way it has been so far.

According to the British newspaper Mirror, the so-called Project Return has come to fruition and the vast majority of the 20 teams that make up the Premier League have reached a satisfactory agreement to define the restart date of the tournament. In this way, as stated in the aforementioned media, the matches between Manchester City and Arsenal, and Aston Villa against Sheffield United, will be in charge of welcoming the competition again.

At first, the clubs had indicated that June 12 was the ideal date for the return to the fields, but the fear of some soccer players, such as N’Golo Kanté, of catching or suffering physical problems, ended up undermining this decision. and give the final date 17 of the same month.

It is worth mentioning that, at the time of the suspension of the competition, the Premier League was loosely led by Liverpool, who after 29 dates added 82 points in a historic season, very far from Manchester City, which had 57 units , although he had played only 28 games. Regardless of the setting, Liverpool could be champion by winning their next two games.