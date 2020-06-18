Sainz and Norris rode today at the Silverstone circuit

Tomorrow they will enjoy another test day

Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris tested a Formula 3 of the Carlin team during the day today at the Silverstone circuit. The McLaren drivers agreed that it was a fun day despite the weather and revealed that there will be another test tomorrow.

The Woking team was unable to offer their drivers a test with a Formula 1 car before returning to action, but they were able to enjoy training in karts and F3. Sainz delighted with today’s test at Silverstone.

“Hello guys, here we are at Silverstone finishing the first day of testing with a Formula 3 car. It was a lot of fun, despite the fact that – the circuit – was very wet and the weather was not with us,” said Sainz.

“I think we had a lot of fun driving in the wet conditions. It was great to feel a car again and also at Silverstone, which is a great circuit. I enjoyed it, it was a lot of fun.”

“We are preparing for Austria. It was starting to be very long – the wait – and as the races are very close, you start to feel that everything is slowing down because you want to run more and more.”

“I can’t wait to catch a flight and go somewhere. Austria is a good circuit and usually offers good races, I hope it will be a good return for Formula 1,” he added.

On the other hand, the pilot from Madrid has admitted that they have not “been able to shoot much” and, therefore, they will carry out “another test day tomorrow”.

Lando Norris recalled that he already enjoyed a test with the same car and it was also in dry conditions. A priori, tomorrow will be the last test before Austria.

“I drove this car a couple of weeks dry, so it’s good to have been able to run in the wet. As you said – Carlos – we will have another day tomorrow and I hope it will be dry.”

“I think it will be our last test before traveling to Austria, so it’s about fitting the body to everything. It was a fun day and tomorrow we will have another one,” said Lando Norris.

