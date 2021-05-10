Very flirtatious Ana Cheri, she poses with sand in her charms! | Instagram

Looking beautiful as always, the beautiful model and Instagram celebrity Ana Cheri posed for her fans in a flirty swimsuit while she was slightly covered in sand.

Always looking for a way to alter the senses of her millions of followers, this American beauty manages to do it without complicating anything.

Ana Cheri She has the facility to show off her figure as well as her charms, in such a natural way that it seems she has spent her whole life doing it.

In the image we see a statuesque American model on the beach, she is posing in a rather suggestive position with her swimsuit of two pieces and although only part of its shapely legs They are covered in sand that was enough to accelerate the hearts of their fans.

Surely more than one decided to save the Photo on your phone to be able to contemplate it as many times as you want, especially because of the pose in which it is, it is likely that more than one of you has let your imagination run wild.

In a few days the beautiful fitness coach He will turn 35 years old and he will surely celebrate it in a big way, so for the moment he has given us a little advance of his intense photographic sessions, to give rise to other much more striking ones.