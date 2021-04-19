Very few women edit Wikipedia in Spanish

With more than 40 million articles in 301 different languages, the Wikipedia It is one of the greatest human collaboration efforts in history. However, different studies have pointed out that there is a persistent gender gap in regards to the content and composition of your community.

A team of researchers from the Universitat Oberta Catalunya (UOC) has analyzed this inequality in the Wikipedia in Spanish, the ninth largest, with more than 1,600,000 pages, and fourth according to the number of registered publishers, about 17,000. One of the challenges has been to identify the gender of these people, since in many cases they choose not to reveal it in their personal Wikipedia profiles.

To find out, in addition to collecting the information disclosed by the users themselves, they have also created orn systematic method to obtain this information from their names and the use of grammatical gender in the descriptions that appear in the profile. Thus, the gender of 49% of the editors has been identified, although only 38.8% specify it on their personal page.

Following this procedure, the data shows that the percentage of active editors in the Spanish version of Wikipedia is 7.4% of the total of existing profiles, and increases to 11.6% if only the profiles whose gender we know are considered . These results are published in the journal PLOS ONE.

“These differences make Wikipedia in Spanish a territory dominated by men and that women editors can plausibly consider it as a misogynistic space”, The authors point out,“ and, on the other hand, the large percentage of unknown profiles does not help much to reduce this perception, since women perceive that anonymous editors are more critical of their contributions ”.

Lower retention rate among publishers

In general terms, the study has also found differences in terms of the editorial practicesas women have a lower retention rate. This fact can be explained “partially by the lower persistence of female editors, who tend to leave Wikipedia much more quickly, especially during the first weeks. “

“Women edit less and quit earlier, and that is partly why the gap is not narrowing,” the authors note.

However, the analysis of the more active people on this website revealed that, in some cases, gender differences disappear or are even reversed: “There is a small group of veteran female editors that outperform male editors in terms of their editing practices and their participation in different spaces on Wikipedia, “says the study. This reality could help to design measures to make visible and increase the participation of women in this space.

The type of contributions it is also a differential factor between men and women. The percentage of editions by publishers is higher on pages that are not articles, that is, in specific spaces to interact with other participants, particularly in talk pages, where deficiencies and possible improvements of the articles are discussed.

These findings seem to coincide with previous studies where it is suggested that men are often contributors and women tend to behave more like contributors. However, the researchers emphasize that “when only the most active editors are considered, although women have a higher average number of edits in all namespaces, the differences are not statistically significant.”

Researchers have also verified differences in the interests of the two groups based on the analysis of the categories used by Wikipedia to group its articles thematically. Although these categories are “too general,” the study suggests that women are “somewhat less” interested in editing science and nature pages.

Triple the men on content pages

When it comes to content pages, men always outnumber women by a ratio of three men to every woman. In fact, in many cases women do not contribute or contribute significantly less, with one exception: pages and wikiprojects related to the gender gap.

“We have only been able to find two groups of pages where women seem to be more active than men, the ‘Women’ and ‘Feminism’ wikiprojects, and another group of pages related to gender issues, so it seems that women are more interested in contributing to this issue “, they highlight.

Recommendations for improvement

Faced with this gap, the researchers suggest different measures to encourage the participation of women. On the one hand, they propose changes in the operation of the web, such as facilitate editing, especially the management of references, to “avoid making incomplete or erroneous edits that will surely be deleted.”

They also recommend improve the detection of “abusive bad practices”, especially from veteran editors who may not be “entirely gender neutral, an issue that is not unique to women and may also be affecting women. other minority groups“, emphasize the authors.

On the other hand, they highlight the importance of support women editors for a longer time after participating in welcome activities on Wikipedia such as wikiprojects or wikimaratons, where editors meet in the same space to edit and improve a topic or group of articles.

Making the participation of the group of the most active female editors visible is another of the researchers’ recommendations, since they point out that “increasing awareness of the women’s success experiences could be a good starting point to encourage other women to keep editing and therefore promote long-term commitment of women on Wikipedia “.

Finally, the conclusions of the work also highlight the need to investigate the causes why women stop editing Wikipedia and delve into the role of wikimathons to encourage more women to adopt and maintain the habit as editors over time.

Reference:

Minguillon, J; Meneses, J; Aibar, E; Ferran-Ferrer, N; Fàbregues, S. (2021). “Exploring the gender gap in the Spanish Wikipedia: Differences in engagement and editing practices”. PLOS ONE, 2021