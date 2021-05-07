very few users allow tracking

I acknowledge that the first data on iOS 14.5. Regarding the people who would have consented to the apps to access the tracking data collected by other apps and services, I was very surprised. And, as we already told you, those first data indicated that around 50% of users had allowed monitoring. It was a very small sample, but even so, it was striking that so many people did not care that the services shared the information collected.

So much so that I even got to wonder if something announced with so much hype and saucer (deserved, in my opinion) by Apple, I would not end up staying in borage water. In my case, I was expecting the arrival of iOS 14.5 precisely because of that function, so seeing that around one in two people seemed to care the same, it did not quite enter my head. Fortunately, the sample was not only non-significant, it was also terribly skewed.

Today we know from a report Flurry is publishing daily that the iOS 14.5 app tracking transparency feature has been well received by its users, and that Facebook’s pessimistic predictions had a clear reason for being. And it seems that, globally, the percentage of people who have allowed application tracking has not exceeded 12 percent. Just over one in ten.

The number is further reduced if we look at the data referring exclusively to the United States, and that is in that market only two to four percent of iOS 14.5 users have allowed tracking crossed between apps. Thus, for any company whose billing depends directly on this function, suddenly more than 95% of its users have stopped offering such information. The setback is unquestionable, as is the wisdom of Apple to establish this standard.

Although there are many companies affected by this novelty of iOS 14.5, it is undoubted that the paradigm of this is Facebook, which during the last months it has carried out several campaigns, first criticizing the iOS 14.5 app tracking transparency feature, then stating that it was a measure that went against small and medium-sized online businesses, then asking users to allow tracking, and lately even hinting that Facebook and Instagram could stop being free if people preserve their privacy.

We will still have to wait a few more weeks, both to see if the numbers stabilize and to cknow the next steps of Facebook to try and recover iOS 14.5 user data, but it doesn’t seem likely that this will end here. The losses for the social network can be millions of dollars, and it is difficult to imagine that they think they will stay with their arms crossed.