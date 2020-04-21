Microsoft recently unveiled an amazing Xbox One X special edition of Cyberpunk 2077, the next RPG CD Projekt RED. The console was revealed with a short teaser that showcased its design and confirmed a launch window for June this year.

Fortunately, the company revealed more information about this bundle today that will actually be quite limited. In addition, Microsoft introduced other special edition accessories ideal for Cyberpunk 2077 fans.

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X units will be low

Through Xbox Wire, Microsoft reaffirmed that the bundle will be ready by June this year and that it will include a console with a unique design that will glow in the dark.

It will be the last special edition that Xbox One X will have. Good news is that the package will give you access to Cyberpunk 2077, since you can download it in digital format as soon as it is available, that is, in September.

We recommend that you keep an eye on this release, as it was revealed that only 45,000 units of this Xbox One X will be produced. Its distribution was confirmed for select unspecified markets.

Straight from Night City to your living room 🌃 Get the ultra-rare Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle. Coming June 2020: https://t.co/1c2zcZfxb7 pic.twitter.com/FnUtAn1rgw – Xbox (@Xbox) April 20, 2020

There will be more Cyberpunk 2077 accessories for Xbox One

On the other hand, if you already have a console but fell in love with the Cyberpunk 2077 controller, you’ll be happy to know that you can purchase it separately. The sale of the remote control started today and is offered in exchange for $ 74.99 USD.

Microsoft took the opportunity to showcase other RPG-themed props. Players can also purchase a separate charging station for control. It is an officially licensed product, made with high quality materials and a special design.

This accessory will sell for now in select stores in the United States and Canada for $ 49.99 USD. In addition, a Cyberpunk 2077 hard drive will be offered. The Seagate storage drive will be available in 2 and 5 TB capacities.

The 2TB drive will retail for $ 89.99, while the 5TB drive will cost $ 149.99. They will be available in June this year. Lastly, the Xbox Johnny Silverhand Edition wireless headset was introduced, which will offer high audio quality for $ 109.99. Below I leave you images of the new accessories.

This is how the Cyberpunk 2077 accessory for Xbox One looks

In case you missed it: Is Cyberpunk 2077 at risk of being delayed?

Cyberpunk 2077 will premiere on September 17 of this year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Visit this link to see more news related to it.

.