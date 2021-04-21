Very excited! Chayanne shares good news to his fans | AP

For years, the Puerto Rican singer Chayanne has been adored by both girls and adults, he shared excellent news for his millions of followers, who immediately reacted with the most emotional reaction when they found out.

The singer 52-year-old who few know his full name (Elmer Figueroa Arce) shared on his official Instagram account that he had already received the vaccine to protect himself from the current pandemic, which we have been suffering from since 2020.

8 hours ago Chayanne He shared the news on his account, they took a photo of him while they were vaccinating him, although he was wearing a mask, his beautiful gaze we can immediately identify it because the light in his eyes is unmatched.

The Puerto Rican celebrity shared that he had done this not only for himself but also for his family and of course for his fans, who have always been supporting him in each and every one of his projects.

With more than 13 thousand comments on her publication and also more than 377 thousand like’s, many of the Internet users commented that “the nurse’s dream had come true”, for many it is more than exciting to know that we could see Chayanne up close , but already having contact with him, surely for more than one would be something more than amazing.

Among the comments we find that of several personalities such as Tommy Mottola, husband of Thalía, the program of El Gordo and La Flaca and other great stars, Carolina Sandoval, renowned television presenter better known as Veneno Sandoval wrote something with which more than one surely agreed.

I think the patient must have fainted when she realized that her arm was pricking, “wrote Carolina Sandoval.

His comment has more than 3 thousand like’s and 120 responses from other Internet users, many took the fact that the nurse was touching him as a joke, however the reality is that surely more than one felt envy when seeing this scene, no It would be a surprise if after vaccinating him he asked for a photo with him, that is the dream of millions.

At the moment millions of people have been vaccinated in the United States which is the place where the singer interpreter of “I leave all“Surely in a short time they will have finished with vaccinations for all residents, the same action is taking place in other countries, although it seems a slow process is actually a great advance compared to years ago.

Some of the netizens commented that they would show Chayanne’s photo to their grandmothers or mothers so that they could decide to get vaccinated like their idol, this because a large number of people have stated that they would not be vaccinated for various reasons, some of which They claim they are illogical, just to mention “I don’t know what it contains.”

The singer was wearing a red shirt with stripes in a lighter tone, he also wore a black cap, dark glasses in addition to other reading glasses and obviously his face mask, this was black, it seems that this color is continuously accompanying him either in all his attire or a part of it, could already be something characteristic of the singer.

In his Instagram stories he shared the same Photography only he added with a small edit the word “Hello, I got vaccinated”, in a kind of sticker.

So far the singer has more than 5 million 800 thousand followers on his Instagram account, although he is surely known by twice or triple the person since not everyone has Instagram, but they do know Chayanne.