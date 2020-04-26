Many people make hundreds of mistakes when preparing a delicious pasta, but these mistakes can be solved as quickly as learning to cook this food so that it does not look bad, that is, super fast!

For years we have made so many mistakes when cooking pasta that the end result of it has often ended in a total disaster, which has led us to quickly pick up the phone and call a delivery.

But no more, since right now you will learn to prepare a perfect pasta al dente. Take note!

The first thing you have to do is fill a pot with abundant water, you must make sure that it is enough since the pasta increases in size as it cooks. We suggest that for every 100 grams of pasta, you accompany it with 1 liter of water.

It is not necessary to spill a little oil since the pasta while it is in hot water can separate if you stir it constantly. On the other hand, it is preferable that you add a pinch of salt when the vital liquid has entered its maximum boiling point.

When the water is already boiling you can introduce the pasta, there are people who cut it in half, others prefer it completely. You do it as you like! When the water begins to boil again, go stirring the food every 2 minutes.

To know that the pasta is ready, you can grab one and throw it against the wall, if it keeps sticking it means that it is ready, if not then you should leave it longer.

If, on the other hand, it remains stuck, it is recommended that you also try it so that you are 100% sure. Then with the help of a strainer, pour the pasta and pass it through cold water for a minute. And voila, you can start serving!

