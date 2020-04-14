On the other hand, due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, UNAM deferred the call for admission for their degrees.

“Very difficult weeks are coming. For the health and safety of all, let us remain isolated and abide by the pertinent measures to control this epidemic, ”warned the president of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Enrique Graue.

In a message, the rector of the highest house of studies mentioned that three weeks have already passed since the stoppage of academic and cultural activities in their schools before the Covid-19 contingency.

However, he indicated, during this period, the institution continues to work. He reported that groups of researchers are working on the implementation of the test for the detection of the SARS-CoV2 virus and train other academics to expand our diagnostic capabilities.

He added that other academics strive to detect the coronavirus among the university population; they have developed means of transport for the biological samples of the virus, which have been delivered to different institutions in the health sector; They have carried out a census of infrastructure capacities, and efforts have been focused on the design of inputs and fans.

Graue explained that the academic organization has also explored the consequences that isolation has caused in society and those that will inevitably manifest when the emergency has been lifted.

Likewise, academics have focused on knowing and anticipating the effects that such isolation will have on the environment or on people’s mental health.

“We have combined efforts and capacities with other universities to make proposals, from the academic point of view, in the face of the economic and social crisis that we are facing and different mathematical models have been generated that allow us to predict, as far as possible, the behavior of the infection of this pandemic, “he said.

He also considered that exponential growth has been achieved in distance education, since they have more than 16 thousand virtual classrooms and all the educational resources they have were made available to university students.

UNAM postpones call for admission to bachelor’s degree

On the other hand, UNAM, through the General Directorate of School Administration (DGAE), published a notice to those interested in competing for a place in one of the degrees offered by this house of studies, where it reports that the publication of the June 2020 call be issued as the National University regularize your administrative activities and make adjustments to your calendars.

The foregoing, derived from the Covid-19 pandemic, so those interested should be attentive to the communications issued by this University, which will be disseminated by the official media of the institution and in national newspapers.

The UNAM offers 129 degrees, with 234 educational options, in its 15 faculties, five multidisciplinary units and nine national schools.