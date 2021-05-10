very difficult to get hold of a console until 2022

Bad news for all those people who were waiting for the situation to normalize to get a PS5. And it is that Sony does not expect that the situation, regarding the production problems due to lack of components, will be fixed soon.

It is being a particularly difficult year for the electronics market, both for consumption and for the manufacturers themselves. And it is the gaming sector, with many people teleworking or looking to play at home, one of which is tI get more manufacturing problems. Sony and its PS5, since launch, has been one of the most difficult devices to buy.

Bloomberg points out that the company itself has alerted a group of analysts that the lack of components in the supply chain it will affect the company in the medium term. In this way, Sony would find it very difficult to normalize the situation during this year and next.

Demand for PS5 will continue to exceed supply in 2022

This would mean that, as things stand, Sony couldn’t put enough PS5s on the market to meet demand well into 2022, as soon.

Already in the presentation of results, its financial director Hiroki Totoki noted the company problems meeting the huge demand you have your new generation console. In fact, according to the manager, even if Sony increased its production massively, it would still not be able to meet the desire of consumers to get a PS5:

I don’t think the demand will decrease this year and even if we insure a lot more devices and produce a lot more PlayStation 5 units next year, our supply could not keep up with the demand. Hiroki Totoki, Sony CFO, during the results presentation

However, even with supply chain problems and difficulties in meeting demand, PS5 numbers don’t lie and they are a success for Sony. In the latest sales report, Sony announced that had sold 7.8 million units of the console as of March 31. His overall goal is to sell at least 14.8 million units in the current fiscal year, and it looks like he can get there.

