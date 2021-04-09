Very common foods that could soon become luxury items due to climate change | Technology

Climate change directly affects agriculture, livestock and fishing, so its consequences will also be felt in the supermarket. It is possible that these common foods that we find today without problem become luxury items.

That climate change will affect food production is something that does not take us by surprise. According to the Mediterranean Experts on Climate and Environmental Change (MedECC) study carried out by an international team of scientists, hunger will be one of the main problems that humanity will suffer due to global warming. Alterations in the climate will endanger the livelihoods of millions of people, and the Mediterranean Sea account will be one of the worst affected areas in the world.

The predictions of the MedECC study are very clear: agriculture and fisheries, two of our main sources of food, will drastically decrease their production. This, in turn, will mean the shortage of many of the products that today we can find in the supermarket without any problem.

Certain dishes cannot be eaten every day and in some cases are only available to a few. These are the most expensive foods in the world.

Here is a list of some Common foods that could become luxury items due to climate change:

Chocolate. Cocoa production requires abundant rainfall and humidity, and climate change will drastically reduce rainfall. This will directly affect chocolate, which could become a product within the reach of a few. Tea. Experts say that the tea sector will be hit hard by global warming. The industry will have to deal with problems such as insect pests and lower quality leaves. Honey. Climate change threatens the survival of bees, as increasing levels of CO2 reduce the protein in pollen, their main food source. Without sufficient nutrition, bees are doomed to extinction. Rice. Rice production can be reduced by 20-40% due to climate change, but this is not the only problem. According to this study, it can also become less nutritious due to the high concentration of CO2. Fruit. Fruit trees will be other of the great affected by global warming. The production of apples, cherries or peaches will be reduced, and in addition the quality of the fruits will also suffer.

Climate change is going to severely affect the Mediterranean. According to a study, in 100 years the sea level will rise one meter and the temperature will be 5 degrees higher.

Coffee. Today, global warming has already affected coffee plantations, but it will do so more in the coming years. Scientists say that around 50% of the world’s area suitable for coffee production is in danger of being cut back by 2050, which will affect both the availability and the quality of the product. Wheat. According to a study from Kansas State University, we are at risk of losing at least a quarter of the world’s wheat production. For every degree that temperature increases, production is reduced by 6%. Peanuts. The peanut plant is very delicate and needs a lot of rainwater, so the production of this food will be reduced substantially. Beer. Droughts can cause a 3-17% loss of barley and hop production, affecting the production of beer, which could become a luxury item.