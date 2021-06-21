Very colorful! this is how Ana Cheri looks with her tight leggings | Instagram

The American model Ana Cheri shared a new publication in which she boasts her back charms from behind with several leggings, in different shades.

Since he started launching his line of Cheri fit, the model, businesswoman and celebrity has been launching new designs in different colors, so that her fans have some of their favorite colors.

Pastel tones, in addition to gray and black, are the ones that have been promoted lately, especially for the flirtatious design they have, whose main objective is to lift the entire back.

Without a doubt what to the beautiful and flirtatious Ana Cheri It has helped her a lot is that on some occasions she appears next to flirtatious friends who also wear her designs, with different bodies than hers, provided that Internet users have a rough idea of ​​how they will look wearing Cheri Fit.

Five hours ago he gave us these designs in pink, peach, blue and gray accompanied by a top that does not take away any of the prominence from his tight leggings.

Cher’s post has over 62,000 red hearts plus 604 comments, many of them expressing their endless love for her.