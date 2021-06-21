Very close together and very scrambled. Trailer of ‘Where two fit’

Filmax presents the official trailer for ‘Where two fit‘, an uninhibited and very choral comedy about the oscillating world of couple relationships and about how difficult it can be to separate sex from love in a cross between suggestive stories with surprise … and a happy ending.

Directed by Paco Caballero (‘Perdiendo el este’, ‘Citas’) and produced by Filmax, the film will hit theaters throughout Spain on July 30.

Ernesto Alterio, Ral Arvalo, Luis Callejo, Anna Castillo, Pilar Castro, lvaro Cervantes, Carlos Cuevas, Vernica Echegui, Miki Esparb, Ricardo Gmez, Mara Len, Melina Matthews, Ana Miln, Mara Morales, Jorge Suquet and Aixa Villagrn play the rich group of swingers whose stories intertwine in search of new experiences in the special Club Paradiso. Adri Collado, Melanie Olivares, ngela Cervantes and Ral Prieto complete its main cast.

Written by the director himself together with Eric Navarro (‘Mam o pap’), Eduard Sol (‘El nieto’) and Daniel Gonzlez (‘El pregn’), ‘Where two fit‘is a lighthearted and provocative comedy about a series of couples who dare to go to a sex exchange club; a space where prejudices and pre-established norms are left at the door and where anything can happen.

Its plot follows a couple caught in the routine, a young man disillusioned with his last love affair, a desperate girlfriend, two cousins ​​separated since their last summer in town, and a group of friends wanting to experiment … During one night , all of them will live in crazy situations in which they would never have thought to find themselves, to finish, the next morning, in the best possible way: Very close together and very mixed up.

Shot last winter in locations in the city of Barcelona, ​​’Where two fit‘is a production by Carlos Fernndez and Laura Fernndez for Filmax in their new commitment to Spanish cinema and, in this case, to comedy after productions more focused on thriller such as’ No matars’. The film also has the participation of Netflix, where it can be seen after passing through theaters.

