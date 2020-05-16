Michael Jackson’s life was full of mysteries not yet clarified but another more striking one has been added to the list

The world is full of conspiracy theories and since the beginning of the health crisis there are several versions that attribute to one and the other the responsibility of the virus that has disrupted the life of all the inhabitants of the planet.

In the music world, several legends have become popular, but none surpasses that which maintains that the former Beatles Paul McCartney died in 1966 and was replaced by someone selected for several years. To this story now adds a rather curious one.

It is true that the life of Michael Jackson It was full of mysteries not yet clarified, but another more striking one has been added to the list, this theory indicates that “The King of Pop” is the father of one of the biggest African-American stars of the last decade, the Hawaiian Bruno Mars.

The arguments that support the theory go beyond the obvious: they are two geniuses who share having a great voice, an extraordinary talent for composing and producing music, as well as being exceptionally brilliant for dance and choreography.

At the time Michael Jackson He claimed to have an undisclosed son, whose identity he decided to protect to preserve the privacy of the child and his mother, so that he could grow up without the media harassment suffered by his three younger half-brothers.

Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars, two geniuses who shared an extraordinary talent

Another fact that supports this surprising theory is that a music producer from Mars He would have been fired for making the story known. At least it’s real that the same year he died Jackson, Mars He entered the catalog of the same label that his supposed father was on.

It is also a proven fact that the first name of Bruno Mars is Peter Gene Hernández, who would have been baptized as well as an alleged tribute to the favorite literary character of Michael Jackson, Peter Pan.

It is also noted that Bruno Mars and his father, who would have been a friend of his life Michael JacksonThey were seen at the Thriller’s singer’s funeral in 2009. Mars has publicly admitted to admiring Jackson, whom he considers one of his influences. What do you think about this theory?

