Very bad news for Pokémon: Detective Pikachu 2

Will they make Pokémon: Detective Pikachu 2? For now we have bad news for a possible continuation of the famous video game adaptation.

In 2019 it was released Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and was a huge box office success, grossing $ 433 million worldwide. In addition, fans recognized that it was a great adaptation of a video game, something that Hollywood not quite succeeding at all. Therefore, it has always been speculated that they would make a sequel, but it seems that that will not happen.

In a recent interview, the young actor Justice smith admitted that he is not very convinced that they will Pokémon: Detective Pikachu 2.

“I would love to participate in Detective Pikachu 2. I don’t know if it will happen. I think we have to bury our hopes. I don’t think it’s going to happen. Although I really hope so. Honestly, I’m a huge fan, who knows, who knows? I hope so”.

Justice smith played Tim goodman, a young man who had lost his father and who did not want to know anything about the Pokémon but who gains the ability to speak with a Pikachu, so start investigating the strange things that are happening in the city.

Perhaps the plans go in another direction.

Perhaps once the enormous world of Pokemon And let’s know that they look good on screen, a sequel may not be necessary, but they could make more installments of this vast cinematic universe. Even a more childish story where a boy wants to become a coach Pokemon and thus imitate the television series and the best video games of the franchise. Really with these characters they have an infinite possibility of stories to tell and we hope they will make another movie soon. Even if neither Ryan reynolds, Justice smith or Kathryn newton.

This bad news contrasts with his great rival Sonic, since they are shooting the sequel and it seems that everything is going very well.

Are you looking forward to seeing Pokémon: Detective Pikachu 2? Leave us your comments below.