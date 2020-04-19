Belgian defender, 32, ends his contract with Tottenham in June. Besides him, Antônio Conte studies the hiring of defender Marash Kumbulla, from Hellas Verona

Despite the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Inter Milan is already planning its team for next season. According to the Italian newspaper ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, coach Antonio Conte is studying the hiring of two names: Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen, who ends his contract with Tottenham in June and one of the revelations of the Italian Championship, the Albanian defender, Marash Kumbulla, 20, from Hellas Verona.

Jan Vertonghen may strengthen Inter Milan next season (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

With the imminent departure of Diego Godín, the Italian team will need another defender to complete their squad, which already has names like Bastoni, De Vrij and Skriniar and is one of the best defenders of the League in the 2019/20 season.

The bet on Vertonghen brings experience and security. According to the newspaper, Romelu Lukaku is trying to convince the Belgium defender to play Serie A. The negotiation would be similar to the arrival of Christian Eriksen, who left England and landed in Milan this season.

With Marash Kumbulla, a young Albanian defender from Hellas Verona, Conte plans to enrich the squad with a promising and quality replacement. The athlete’s starting price is around 20 million euros.

Currently, Inter Milan are in third place in the competition with 54 points from 25 games. It is worth mentioning that the Italian Championship was interrupted because of the spread of the coronavirus across the country, in early March.

See too:

Find out where some reinforcements that did not work in Fluminense are going