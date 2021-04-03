Vertiport, the vertical landing port for flying taxis to be built in Italy | Engine

Autonomous flying taxis are already starting to take off, so you have to think about where they are going to land. EHang is inspired by baobabs …

The Chinese company EHang is the one that has advanced the most in the development of standalone eVTOL, electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles without a pilot. It has already been testing passengers for a couple of years, and is applying for permits to start passenger transport in Asia and Europe.

EHang has a special interest in settling on our continent. A year ago he signed an agreement with the Seville City Council to install a flying taxi service in the city, and now is going to build a vertiport in Italy, a vertical landing port.

As we say EHang you have been doing for years flights with autonomous flying taxis and passengers. In the following video you can see the first of them:

You are now in the process of design different types of landing ports that fit all situations.

One of the most advanced projects is Vertiport, a vertical landing strip. It is designed to be built in tourist places and outdoors, since it is eco-sustainable.

The design is carried out by the Italian firm of architects Giancarlo Zema Design Group, since the first vertiport is going to be built in Italy:

Its design is inspired by a baobab. It is a 30-meter high tower built with steel and clad in wood. Will have photovoltaic panels to generate 300 KW of electricity per day, with which you will recharge the three Ehang EH216 flying taxis that can operate in each Vertiport.

Users will go up to the upper platform in an elevator. There is the waiting room, a cafeteria and a restaurant. Right above, the airstrip.

EHang’s idea is build vertiports in tourist spots in Europe and South Asia. Flying taxis will have a range of about 40 or 45 kilometers.

As we said, the first of them will be built in Italy, but perhaps we could also see one in Seville, if the agreement signed with the Andalusian city council is carried out. Would you dare to fly in one of these autonomous eVTOLs?