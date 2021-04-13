The Vértice 360 ​​(Squirrel Media) channels that will begin to be broadcast on said platform are: BOM CINE, which will begin broadcasting on April 14 on channel 85 of Movistar +, is currently the open channel with more hours of cinema of all the national DTT, broadcasting around 84 films per week of all genres and periods, far above any other free channel.

Vértice 360 ​​reaches an agreement with Movistar + to broadcast its three channels

According to the company, “BOM CINE is reaping very good audience data thanks to its commitment to quality content for all audiences, which is why it has managed to double the number of viewers and increase its screen share in 2020.”

Horse TV, which will begin broadcasting on April 28 on channel 86, is an exclusive equestrian channel of international reference, which is currently available through multiple payment platforms – satellite, OTT and mobile television – in more than 20 countries. Horse TV, offers full coverage of equestrian sports, as well as their lifestyle and the latest news from the horse world. Among the broadcast content are the Dressage World Cup, the Jumping World Cup, the Jumping Nations Cup, the FEI Eventing Nations Cup as well as other major events in the equestrian world.

Nautical Channel, which will begin broadcasting on April 28 on Channel 87, is the world’s leading television channel (24/7) dedicated to nautical programming, which offers viewers a new perspective on everything related to water sports, as well as their lifestyle through travel and adventure.

Nautical Channel is currently distributed in more than 50 countries, broadcasting on more than 70 platforms in satellite, cable, OTT, mobile. Broadcast content includes the America’s Cup, the Vendée Globe, the qualifications for the Olympic Games, the X-CAT World Championship and the best kitesurfing and windsurfing events.