Vertex of 670 Watts with higher efficiency, the new module from Trina Solar

The new generation of ultra high power Vertex modules with 270 Watt single panel capacity. It was presented by Trina Solar, one of the leading providers of comprehensive and intelligent photovoltaic energy solutions. The presentation took place during the PV Module Tech Conference.

The series obtained IEC certification from the TÜV Rheinland body after passing the complete reliability test and went into mass production. This marks an even bigger milestone in the 6.0 Photovoltaic Era and shows that the trend of offering more than 600 Watts is unstoppable in the future.

According to Dr. Zhang Yingbin, Director of the Marketing and Product Strategy Department at Trina Solar. 670-Watt Vertex inherits non-destructive cutting, high-density interconnect, and other technologies from 210-millimeter modules. With the module’s ultra-high power, their single-row configurability is 34% higher than other 500+ Watt panels in the industry.

Additionally, 670 Watt Vertex modules maximize the use of container space in transportation. As a result of which they increase the load power by 12% and decrease the installation cost by 5 to 7%. Creating more room for reduced costs Leveling Energy (LCOE) and Balance of the System.

670 Watt Vertex modules inherit all four key technologies from 210mm wafers

Being a 210mm module type, Trina Solar’s 670 Watt Vertex withstands non-destructive outages, high-density interconnection, multiple busbars (MBBs), and other cutting-edge, low-voltage technologies. high chain power and other key features, featuring efficient and reliable product performance.

MBBs and high-density interconnect improve module efficiency by up to 21.6%. While the non-destructive cutting feature led by Trina Solar significantly reduces the risks of micro cracks in solar cells.

34% more power generation with Vertex

Increasing the power of a single chain is a strategic factor in reducing the cost of the BOS. At the launch of the 670 Watt Vertex module, Dr. Zhang Yingbin explained that in large-scale power plants (with -20 degrees Celsius), 28 of them are mounted in each row of such a panel. Compared to other high-watts over 500 watts in the industry, the new 670 watt product achieves a total power increase of up to 18,760 watts per row, or 34% more.

The 670 Watt Vertex module is recommended for large-scale power plants, especially low-cost plants that are very sensitive to investment costs, because such panels can reduce the cost of silicon wafers and solar cells for the part. input to the supply chain, as well as reducing spending on solar trackers, foundation piles, cables and labor for the last stage of projects.

Compared to other modules over 500 Watts on the market, the cost savings of the BOS are at least 0.08-0.09 yuan per watt (less than US $ 1), therefore this represents a significant overall advantage.

Complete reliability test, 12% reduction in transportation cost and 5-7% reduction in installation costs

At the launch conference, Trina Solar once again highlighted 670 Watt product reliability in terms of transportation and installation performance.

Packaging and transportation

For products in the series over 600 Watts, Trina Solar innovated the packaging method towards a vertical placement, so that the width of the modules is no longer limited by the height of the container. This type of packaging allows better use of its internal capacity.

Compared with traditional ways, the charging power increases by 12%, resulting in an equal cost reduction of 12% in transportation. Safety terms, first of all, the factory packaging is completed with automatic equipment to ensure safety and efficiency; Second, in the transportation process, the pallets of modules are accommodated very close to each other inside the container to avoid shaking; finally, a stable and reliable transfer is achieved at the project site to ensure safe delivery to customers.

Vertex Installation

For the unpacking and installation stage, Trina Solar provides simple and easy-to-use auxiliary tools in a standard configuration, which can be used as support for the body of the box to ensure safety throughout the process. Many empirical studies have proven that 670 Watt modules are also compatible with traditional installation methods.

Meanwhile, the number of panels can be reduced by around 24% for a 100 Megawatt power plant, thanks to the substantial increase in the power of each module above 100 watts, leading to an overall reduction in cost. installation rate from 5% to 7%. Additionally, Trina Solar has started to develop an automatic installation machine, which retains only delicate manual operations such as bolt securing. This will undoubtedly improve installation efficiency, reduce labor and LCOE costs.

Mechanical load performance

The load capacity of Trina Solar’s 670 Watt modules is also put to the test. On the one hand, the optimized faceplate design and material selection prevent warping, even as the module area increases and reduces the risk of micro cracks. On the other hand, the non-destructive cutting ensures that each cutting surface of the solar cell is even and without cracks.

Due to these measurements, the load capacity of the 670 Watt Vertex module can meet the industry leading current standard of 5,400 Pa positively charged and 2,400 Pa negatively charged.

The entire industry chain – inverters, trackers, crystal suppliers – is ready to embrace the 600+ Watt Photovoltaic Era

Earlier this year, Huawei, Si-Neng and Sungrow launched inverters compatible with the modules of more than 600 Watts and TBEA, GOODWE, Ginlong, Kstar, SMA and some other manufacturers of these equipment also announced their products compatible with high panels. 210mm stem. Obviously, these 18.4A – 18.5A inverters will also be fully compatible with the 670 Watt model.

Around the same time, eight world leading PV tracker manufacturers – Arctech Solar, Array Technologies, GameChange Solar, IDEEMATEC, Nextracker, PVH, Soltec and TrinaTracker – announced models with full compatibility with 210mm ultra high power modules.

In early March, glass manufacturers such as Xinyi, Flat, CNBM, Kibing and China Southern Glass also brought the news that they had overcome the width measurement bottleneck in the production of photovoltaic glass raw materials and began to fully adapt to large 210 modules.

The 210 mm modules, which integrate high efficiency, great reliability, powerful power generation and low cost, have been increasingly favored by the market, with bids for large modules accounting for more than 78%.

Projection of the 600 Watt Photovoltaic Era

By the end of 2021, the 210mm module production capacity is expected to reach 120 Gigawatts across the industry. At Trina Solar, such a panel model will represent 70% to 80% of its total shipments this year. As ultra high power modules over 600 Watts become an unstoppable trend in the PV industry, the PV industry will continue to provide more support for innovative 210mm solutions both upstream and downstream of the production chain.

Dr. Zhang Yingbin stated:

“As an industry leader, Trina Solar has been driven by its innovative and reliable quality and the value it delivers to the customer. The 670-Watt ultra-high-power Vertex module launched this time reveals greater feasibility in reducing the costs of BOS and LCOE, both of which will help achieve renewable energy goals and accelerate the PV industry’s move to adopt the it was network parity. This is of profound importance for China’s solar energy sector to once again lead the world. “

Fortunately, we have to live in a time where technological development is the order of the day. And sample of this are; the new Vertex modules, which are capable of maximizing both power and efficiency.