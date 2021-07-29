Vertex 360º increases its profit by 465% in the first half of the year

Vértice 360º has presented the results corresponding to the first half of 2021. Thus, in this period the turnover has increased by 323%, EBITDA by 264% and net profit by 465%.

According to the company’s accounts, operating income increased by 28,265 thousand euros compared to the first half of 2020, to the current 37,012 thousand euros. In this period, EBITDA has also increased by 3,839 thousand euros, 264% to 5,293 thousand euros.

Of note is the increase in the company’s net profit of 4,136 thousand euros compared to the same period of the previous year, 465% to 5,025 thousand euros.

On the other hand, the working capital is positive at 11,369 thousand euros compared to 2020.

The distribution of income by segments are:

77% is equivalent to Media (advertising and media).

13% corresponding to Contents (production and distribution of any audiovisual content)

And 10% to TMT Services (Telecom Media Technology). Technical and technological services: teleports, satellites, channel playouts, event coverage (dsng, backpacks …) and CDN (Streaming and IPTV), etc.

Likewise, net financial debt increased slightly from 1,374 thousand euros in the first half of 2020 to 1,713 thousand euros in 2021.

In total, the debt decreases 2,356 thousand euros, from 19,763 thousand euros in the same period of the previous year to 17,407 thousand euros this year.