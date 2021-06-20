Verstappen’s moral coup in France

06/20/2021 at 5:09 PM CEST

Max verstappen It has given Red Bull its third victory this season at the French Grand Prix, the seventh round of the 2021 World Cup. A triumph with immense value in Mercedes ‘territory’. In a strategy race Red Bull has clearly won the game over Mercedes. Tire management has been key and Brackley’s have failed to manage their performance. Lewis hamilton has had to settle for 2nd place and Sergio perez has surpassed Valtteri Bottas in the battle for third position on the podium. Verstappen bolsters his lead, by 11 points over Hamilton, and his bid for the title is stronger than ever.

Fernando Alonso has been eighth in the home race for Alpine and has added three more points to distance himself from Esteban Ocon. Carlos Sainz, with a race from more to less, he ended up succumbing and after starting as the best of the rest in a promising fifth position, he finished 11th weighed down by the degradation of the Pirellis, which also affected Leclerc to the full.

At the start Verstappen lost the first position in the first variant, when he entered too hard and was overtaken by Hamilton, who had a chance and did not forgive. But with the Dutchman at the helm, he started a strategic race from which Red Bull has come out successful.