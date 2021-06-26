Verstappen’s incredible lap for pole in Styria

Max Verstappen had threatened since Friday’s sessions that he was the driver to follow for the classification of the Styrian Grand Prix after setting the best times in the first two practices, but his pace was cut off in the morning session on Saturday when Lewis Hamilton led his Mercedes to the top of the times.

In Q1 and Q2 he did what was necessary to advance calmly and ensuring that the eighth date of the calendar will start with the average compound, in a strategy identical to the Hamilton’s Mercedes and Valtteri Bottas.

For the round of the top 10 he mounted soft tires and immediately stopped the timers in a time that surprised everyone by registering 1m03.841s. defeating his rival for the championship by 0.226 seconds and being the only competitor to come down from the 1m04s barrier.

“It was a very good weekend, I think that, again in qualifying, the car was really good to drive. It was not easy to deal with the traffic in the last corners to get a clean lap, but I think the first lap in Q3 was good enough, I did a good first sector and I am very happy to be on pole at home, ”he said. Verstappen at the end of the session.

“When you look at the track you think there are not many corners, but actually the corners on the track are quite difficult.”

“I think the first lap in Q3 was not so bad. I mean it’s never perfect, but it was good enough, ”said the current championship leader.

Watch the video of the lap that earned Max Verstappen pole below.

