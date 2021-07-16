Verstappen’s first ad at Hamilton’s home

07/16/2021

On at 4:44 PM CEST

The Silverstone Circuit, scene of the first race in the history of Formula 1, hosts this weekend a Grand Prix of Great Britain that will go down as the first posterity with two races, Saturday and Sunday. An atypical, experimental format that Formula 1 puts to the test here and which has forced the entire competition program to be modified. From the outset, this Friday, the pilots had only a first free of 60 minutes before approaching the traditional chrono (Q1, Q2 and Q3) that will be held this afternoon (7:00 p.m. in Spain).Max Verstappen, World Cup leader after sweeping Austria two weeks ago, started with a first warning at home de Lewis Hamilton. The Dutch rider dominated FP1 with impressive authority and finished at the head of this first session with a time of 1’27 “035, with an abysmal difference (seven tenths) over his immediate pursuers, the British. Lando norris (McLaren) and Lewis hamilton (Mercedes).

At eight tenths, in sixth position, he has placed Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), while Charles Leclerc has finished fourth in the provisional table with SF21 awaiting the decisive ‘qualy’ this afternoon.

Fernando Alonso finished his debut at Silverstone in 14th position on the Pirelli medium compound, while his Alpine partner, Esteban Ocon It was four tenths faster on the soft.