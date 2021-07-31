Verstappen’s engine has Honda’s OK for Hungary

Verstappen suffered a spectacular accident at Copse on the first lap of the British Grand Prix after colliding with Lewis Hamilton, and the rear of his Red Bull was completely destroyed after hitting the tire barriers at high speed.

Despite the considerable damage, which Red Bull estimates cost the team more than $ 1.8 million, Honda has given Verstappen the go-ahead to continue using his Silverstone power unit at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix and subsequent events.

“It was good to see that Max did not suffer any ill effects from the Silverstone accident and we have been able to verify that the power unit that he used on the weekend of the British GP works normally,” confirmed the Honda F1 technical director, Toyoharu Tanabe, after the two free practice sessions on Friday at the Hungaroring.

Also read:

Honda’s green light is an extra motivation for Verstappen in his title battle with Hamiltonas teams can only use three combustion engines (ICE), three turbo and three hybrid engine elements in 2021 before suffering a penalty with grid positions.

Both Verstappen and Hamilton are currently using their second units, so not being able to reuse Silverstone’s engine could have given Verstappen a headache later in a 2021 season that is expected to have 23 races.

After leading the first free practice session on Friday, the championship leader fell to third place in FP2, three tenths behind the duo of Mercedes Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton.

Verstappen said the gap to Mercedes was “nothing too great to overcome” as Red Bull tried to adjust the car in the scorching conditions of the Hungarian Friday afternoon.

“It was a few tweaks that we were testing from FP1 to FP2, so we have to look at what worked and what didn’t,” said Verstappen.

“The track was also very hot, so it is never easy in those circumstances, but we will see. There are many things to analyze, but nothing shocking.”

“(The difference to Mercedes) is not too big to overcome. It is just generally not an easy day with track temperatures like this, so we will analyze everything.”

Gallery: Friday’s photos from the F1 Hungarian GP

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, goes wide

1/37

Photo by: LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

2/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

3/37

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

4/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

5/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

6/37

Photo by: LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

7/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

8/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

9/37

Photo by: LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

10/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr, Ferrari SF21

11/37

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

12/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

13/37

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

14/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43B

15/37

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43B

16/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43B

17/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43B, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

18/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

19/37

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

20/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

21/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

22/37

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

23/37

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

24/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

25/37

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, y Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

26/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, goes wide

27/37

Photo by: LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

28/37

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

29/37

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

30/37

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

31/37

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

32/37

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

33/37

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

34/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

35/37

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

36/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

37/37

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images