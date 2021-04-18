Verstappen won the 2021 imola gp. Hamilton maintains the lead

The Imola Grand Prix 2021, which was raced on the Emilia Romagna circuit, had the special ingredient that the rain gave it and that left a very wet track in which everything happened, misunderstandings, accidents and the protagonism of Verstappen of Red Bull, who after a bad qualifying session showed an impeccable performance in the race that leaves him one point behind the championship leader that so far is Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen, who started third, had a spectacular start in which he beat his teammate, the Mexican Sergio Pérez, already Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes in the first accelerated, getting inside the track in an impeccable maneuver in which he ended up cornering the relentlessly British.

Later Hamilton he was on top of him and during the first half of the race he did not let the distance between them out of more than 6 seconds, but he couldn’t get any closer, either. Meanwhile, with the very wet track, several drivers were confused by the loss of traction and the grid was reorganized with the Lafiti starry of the Williams team that caused the first yellow flag of the competition.

Williams’ Lafiti crashed and finished out of the race at the 2021 Imola GP

The track started to dry and all the pilots started to come in to change tires. At the top, the first to enter was Verstappen, so Hamilton briefly led the competition, until he had to enter the pits 4 laps later but his arrest there was delayed twice that of Verstappen well marked 4 seconds.

Back on track, Hamilton went out to chase Verstappen, both already with medium tires, and in his eagerness to reach it he went around a curve and went off the track, with the fortune not to crash against the barrier. However, it took several seconds in reversing and taking the car out of that area to return to the competition. This mistake made will go from second to ninth and also forced him to go into the pits, everything painted for disaster.

However, almost immediately, the disaster for the Mercedes team signed him Bottas who completed a terrible day Well, he did badly in the classification, even worse in the start and that to complete it was starred by Russell and both ended in a spectacular clash that fortunately had no consequences for either of them beyond their premature abandonment of the career.

Bottas and Russel crashed at the 2021 Imola GP

For the remains of the cars that remained on the track, a red flag was presented to relaunch the race right on its meridian and this benefited Hamilton who managed to enter the pits to fix the damage of his exit from the track. This favored him not to waste so much time in the race.

Once relaunched the race was organized a tip with Verstappen to command, followed by Leclerc from Ferrari and of Norris from Mclaren. A little further back was Sainz, also from Ferrari that today showed great improvements in their cars, followed by Ricciardo. In this second start the action put it Norris who attacked and seized the second box.

Hamilton overtakes Norris to take second place at the 2021 Imola GP

From the ninth position began to recover Hamilton and little by little, with the best car on the grid, he made seven passes on the track to regain the second position that he had lost with three laps to go when he beat Norris who remained as a block, difficult to overcome, between his position and Verstappen who in the end finished with a 22-second lead.

TO Hamilton even gave him time to mark the fastest lap and get an important point that gives you a slim advantage that is enough to stay as the leader in the championship.

In the end the podium went to Verstappen, who saw the checkered flag in complete tranquility, while behind him came Hamilton who managed to take 2 seconds ahead of Norris. Race of both pilots in the Imola Grand Prix 2021 that, thanks to the rain and the wet floor, had emotions from beginning to end. This is how the second duel between Hamilton and Verstappen, this time in favor of Red Bull.

Tricky conditions, and drama from start-to-finish 🤤 Enjoy highlights from a thrilling Emilia Romagna Grand Prix # ImolaGP 🇮🇹 # F1 – Formula 1 (@ F1) April 18, 2021

Those who surprised

Norris from McLaren. People chose him as the driver of the day because he put up a heroic resistance and at the relaunch of the race, after the accident between Bottas and Russell, he made a great pass, taking second place from Leclerc. His teammate Ricciardo also performed well and finished sixth. The points of both, important for the constructors’ championship.

Ferrari and its drivers. The performance of the Italian car and its duo is to highlight as they were always among the first places and Leclerc was third for much of the race. In the end they finished in fourth and fifth position. Good regularity and important sum of points for the table of constructors.

Aston Martin Lance Stroll He managed to get into the points and finished in seventh position at the 2021 Imola Grand Prix, which was a tremendous result compared to position 15 in which his teammate Vettel finished, who never found the rhythm and ended up with transmission problems.

Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen who managed to finish ninth and was fortunate to escape the accident that Russel and Bottas carried out in front of him. In contrast, Giovinazzi finished in box 14.

Ocon from Alpine. A valuable point for the French driver with a car that still needs to show better performance on the track. Right behind him was his partner Fernando Alonso.

Japanese rookie Tsunoda’s dismissal

Those who disappointed

Sergio perez Despite having achieved the feat of second place on the grid in qualifying, he had an erratic race, with several mistakes and track starts, and in one of them he re-entered to gain positions for which he was punished by the race organization with 10 seconds. Until the end he fought with his eagerness and with the car and finished in twelfth place at the Imola GP. A journey to oblivion.

Bottas who did not finish the race and whose retirement will weigh in the constructors’ championship for the Mercedes team.

AlphaTauri’s strategy that he did not call Gasly to change tires when he had a very good race pace. He stayed with the rain tires and when the track dried he lost positions quickly. When they called him to the pits, it was too late. Despite this lousy strategy, he managed to place himself in the eighth box.

Unlike the previous race in which his performance was surprising, the Japanese newbie Tsunoda, Also from Alpha Tauri, he saw the race uphill because several mistakes and an excess of speed that added a 5-second penalty, were his drag and in the end he finished in 13th place.

Williams and his duo. Both drivers exited the race and ended up crashing. Bad set-up of the car, bad choice of tires, driving mistakes or all together?

Haas and his duo. It was the slowest, excessively slow car at the Imola Grand Prix. Although they finished the competition, their distance was more than 1 minute in front of the winner. Mick Schumacher and Russia’s Mazepin finished in boxes 16 and 17.