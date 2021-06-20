Verstappen won the 2021 french gp and tunjo was fifth and tenth in the gtw europe

The 2021 French Grand Prix It was more exciting than it usually is because thanks to the strategies, the pit stops and the care or waste of the tires by the drivers, the race was marked by the duel between the current leader of the championship, Max Verstappen, and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who ranks second of the season in search of his eighth world title.

Verstappen won the 2021 French GP

The career at Paul Ricard was divided into four stages. In the first, during the start, Max Verstappen, who had achieved pole position, made a mistake and passed in the first corner. Hamilton took advantage of and beat the Red Bull driver and from that moment retained the lead until lap 20 of the 53 that were going to take place on the French circuit.

Just on that lap the drivers began to enter the pits and the second part. Verstappen walked in and then it was Hamilton’s turn. The times were timed with margins of error of thousandths of a second that in the end favored Verstappen, because despite the fact that Hamilton had a quick change of the tires, on his exit from pits he found his rival on the track who surpassed him by few centimeters and this way regained the first place it had lost in the start.

Verstappen won the 2021 French GP – Drivers Classification

From that turn to turn 32, Verstappen handled his car flawlessly and kept Hamilton at bayBut then his car started to lose pace and he communicated with his team. He was immediately called to the pits and in the meantime Hamilton, on hard tires, he accelerated to mark the maximum distance in front of his rival. This would start in fifth position, but his car, ‘footwear ‘now with intermediate rims, he began to cut ground and with each lap he became faster.

Verstappen won the 2021 French GP

Hamilton remained in the leadership since round 33 and he looked pretty solid, not just because of his pace, but because behind him was Bottas, his teammate, who served him as a squire and stopper against a possible attack by Verstappen. However, in the turn 44 everything started to change in favor of the Red Bull driver.

And here came the last part of this duel. On lap 44 Verstappen caught up and passed Bottas and the hunt for Hamilton began. In each remaining lap he deducted more than a second and in the turn 52, to one of the end, Verstappen took advantage of the DRS to pass in a straight line Hamilton and thus achieve the triumph.

Verstappen now has 12 point advantage over the seven-time world champion and Red Bull is also establishing itself in the constructors’ lead, as Red Bull’s Mexican Pérez managed to get on the podium by passing on the track to Bottas.

Oscar Tunjo at GTW Europe 2021

Oscar Tunjo achieved a fifth and a tenth place in the GTW Europe

On the other hand, the Colombian pilot Óscar Tunjo had an outstanding participation in the II Valid of the Sprint Championship of the GT World Challenge Europe where he managed to score points by finishing in the positions 4th and 6th in its category, Silver Cup, at the end of the fifth overall position in the first race and tenth in the general in the second between 28 participants.

The pilot from Cali will be in official training for the 24 hours of Spa-Francorchamps on June 22 and 23 and will return to Italy for the third round of the Sprint Championship of the GT World Challenge Europe of the July 2-4 in Misano.